Trump Statue Garden Would Include Former SCSU Coach Brooks

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- Former St. Cloud State University men's hockey coach Herb Brooks is among a long list of people President Trump would like to be included in a proposed "National Garden of American Heroes".

Trump released the executive order Monday during his last few days in office. He says the garden of statues would chronicle our history that shows America is a land of heroes.

Brooks coached at SCSU for just one year in 1987. Other notable Minnesotans on the list for possible statues are Dr. William Mayo of the Mayo Clinic, Laura Ingalls Wilder, and Cass Gilbert the architect of the Minnesota State Capitol.

The full list includes 244 historical figures.

Trump's executive order says "Across this Nation, belief in the greatness and goodness of America has come under attack in recent months and years by dangerous anti-American extremism that seeks to dismantle our country's history, institutions, and very identity. The heroes of 1776 have been desecrated, with statues of George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, and Benjamin Franklin vandalized and toppled".

It would be up to a task force to identify a site suitable for the establishment of the National Garden.

