Truly Amazing Airbnb in Minnesota That Has an Indoor Basketball Court

Say "Hello!" to the house you can rent nearby that basically screams "Minnesota!". Just throw on some buffalo plaid and check out these photos of this Airbnb near Brainerd, Minnesota that sits on 80 acres by a river, snowmobile trail, sleeps 16 people, AND has an indoor basketball court. Yes, the basketball court is IN the house.

Check out this massive Airbnb in Minnesota that has an indoor basketball court! If you are looking for an amazing spot for a family reunion, a place to have a retreat, or just hang out with a bunch of people for a few days, you've GOT to check out this Airbnb by Brainerd, Minnesota. The spot is known as the "Glory Barn" to the local folk and sleeps 16 people, has an indoor basketball court, a huge fireplace, and sits on 80 acres of land. If you are an outdoor lover, the property touches a river and you literally have tubing, fishing, canoeing, and a whole lot more just steps away from where you are staying! Check the Airbnb listing here to learn more about nights that are available.

Do you think $850 a night is too much for this Airbnb?

I don't normally do math on purpose but here's what I figured out - it is a total of $850 a night. If you got 16 paying people to join you, the price is just over $50 a person a night. It's cheaper than a hotel and honestly, for a place that offers a river, a basketball court, a HUGE kitchen, and all those beds, it seems like a great deal and a gorgeous spot to hang out for a few days.

That's just my thought but let me know what you think by sending me a note to my Facebook page - Jessica On The Radio.

Listen On-Demand with the Y105FM app, and on the following podcast platforms: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify

Get our free mobile app

If you've got a few million, you could buy this amazing house in Minnesota that has an indoor slide!

Right now, there is a dome house on the market that looks a little unusual from the outside but is one that you MUST see to believe. There is a slide INSIDE the house! If you've got kids, they will love this house maybe more than you because the playroom is epic...or as the kids call it today..."sic". See it for yourself below.