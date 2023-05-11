Papa’s Garden Opening Back Up For 2023 To Help Feed Royalton Residents
Papa's Garden in Royalton will be open again this year and Meagan Haugeto sent me a message that once again community members can visit the garden and help themselves to what has been set out. There are some new plants this year, so there will be some different options once the garden begins producing.
The garden, which is tended to by Meagan Haugeto, is a no-cost garden that helps feed the community of Royalton. The garden, according to its Facebook "was the combined idea of myself and my dad. In 2020, my dad (‘Papa’ to his grandkids) passed away and we’re continuing on the legacy of his gardening to share with anyone who is in need!"
The social media page also states that the garden "is a no-cost garden that helps feed our community. Located on N Maple St in Royalton."
Over the growing season last year, Papa's contributed to the community tomatoes, peppers, flowers, cucumbers, apples, carrots, and other items that Meagan grew and placed on the stand for neighbors and residents to enjoy.
Meagan will once again update the Papa's Garden page with what is available for community members. Please remember that the garden itself shouldn't be walked through or picked as Meagan will be doing that.
Thanks for all you do Meagan for your community and neighborhood.
