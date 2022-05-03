Lakeside Glamping in a Covered Wagon Near Vergas, Minnesota

I'm constantly searching for a great place to spend the weekend on a lake -- and thanks to this unique spot via Airbnb, you can glamp in a private covered wagon on Rose Lake in Otter Tail County.

Located near Vergas, Minnesota, Rose Lake Glamping offers a unique way to escape your routine for a one-of-a-kind getaway.

Each of their two conestoga covered wagons sleeps four guests, and you can rent one or both based on availability on the north shore of Rose Lake.

The wagons include their own grill, outdoor table, fire pit, and bathroom. There's also a separate game & laundry room and kitchenette that would be shared if other wagon is rented by another party. There's a dock with a swimming area -- and you can rent a pontoon too.

Bucket List Minnesota Glamping in a Lakeside Covered Wagon

At $150 a night per wagon, it's pretty budget friendly for a very unique experience. You can learn more about booking a wagon HERE.

The website GlampingHub.com has listings for over 200 uniquely Minnesota glamping opportunities, featuring everything from cabins, yurts, renovated barns, luxury tents, private islands, tree houses, and more.

When I think about heading out into the great outdoors, I naturally default to summer accommodations -- but looking at all of these cool glamping options, many with wood stoves and heat, a winter getaway could be cozy, unique, and just as memorable as anything in the summer.