Spend the Night in a Vintage 70s Airstream Camper in Clear Lake

My fiance and I have been desperately trying to figure out what to do for our honeymoon. At the moment we have landed on just doing a little mini-moon weekend trip following the wedding, but it's pretty open-ended from there.

As we both sifted through AirBnB trying to find something, I came across this gem: a vintage 1978 Airstream camper rental in Clear Lake. Airbnb Host Quintin shared:

"Ruby," our rare 1978 Airstream Argosy 30 ft, is ready for your glamping experience. Robyn and I purchased this beauty last fall from the estate of a former WBCCI president and top Airstream salesman who kept it in immaculate condition. We're still working on the interior but it is ready for you to use.

Get our free mobile app

Quintin via Airbnb Quintin via Airbnb loading...

Step back in time as you take a step back from reality and enjoy some well-deserved rest and relation. This camper is essentially a time capsule from the 70s with the telephone table and the gold wallpaper in the bathroom.

Quintin via Airbnb Quintin via Airbnb loading...

You will need to reserve a camping site to use this trailer, and there is a delivery and setup fee, so keep that in mind while booking. But starting at $88 a night, that's still cheaper than going out and buying and restoring a vintage Airstream yourself.

Check out this unique stay in Central Minnesota on Airbnb online, and start thinking warm thoughts. The camping season will be here before we know it!

Minnesota Town Buys an Elementary School, Turns It Into an AirBnb

The 25 Best Movies Starring Minnesotans