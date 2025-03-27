Train Blocking Access to Highway 23 in Waite Park

WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- Employees and customers in an area of west Waite Park will have to detour around a train that is blocking access to and from Highway 23 at 36th Avenue South on Thursday.

The city of Waite Park says the train will be blocking the access until approximately 5:30 p.m.

Drivers will be forced to detour via Julep Road, 33rd Avenue South, 2nd Street South, and 28th Avenue South.

City of Waite Park City of Waite Park loading...

QUIZ: Can You Guess the Iconic TV Show From Just One Opening Freeze-Frame? Think you’re the ultimate TV fan? How well do you know your classic TV intros? Put your knowledge to the test with our quiz. We’ll show you a freeze-frame from the opening credits of an iconic TV show—take your best guess, then scroll to see if you were right and watch the full opening. Good luck! Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

LOOK: 20 of the biggest insects in the world Stacker compiled a list of 20 of the biggest insects in the world using a variety of news, scientific, and other sources. Gallery Credit: Andrea Vale