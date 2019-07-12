Traffic Slowdowns Expected on 12th Street North/Northway Drive

ST. CLOUD -- Utility work in north St. Cloud will likely cause some traffic slowdowns.

Crews will be working along 12th Street North/Northway Drive starting Monday.

The road will remain open to traffic but there may be minor delays between Highway 15 and 9th Avenue North through Friday, July 26th.

Also starting Monday, a short street surface repair project at the intersection of 12th Street North and 33rd Avenue North will force traffic around the worksite. You should expect delays and plan an alternate route for up to two days.