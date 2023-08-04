Tractor Pull And Corn Feed Highlight Friday’s Benton County Fair Schedule

The Benton County Fair enters its fourth full day of festivities Friday in Sauk Rapids. Here is a look at what to expect today and tonight.

The fun begins at 9 a.m. with a 4-H Horse Pleasure Show in the Horse Arena and a 4-H Small Pets Show in the Cottonwood Building.

The other buildings on the fairgrounds also open at 9 including Discovery, Ag Craft, Ice Arena and Heritage Buildings.

At 10 a.m. the Barns will host Livestock Demos, while Llama judging is scheduled for 11 a.m. in the Arena.

Kids can check out the Reptile Side Show in the Activity Area from 11:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. alongside the Reptile and Amphibian Zoo.

The Midway will offer wristbands from Noon to 5 p.m. on Friday with regularly priced rides available from 5 p.m. to 11:30 p.m..

At 3 p.m. the Benton/Sherburne Corn Growers will host a free Corn Feed while supplies last.

Evening activities include a 4-H Fashion Revue on the Cottonwood Stage at 5 p.m., Bingo from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m., and a Police K9 demonstration at the Activity area at 7 p.m..

Music on tap for Friday includes Rockin' Woody on the Cottonwood Stage from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and Crystal Breeze from 6:30 to 9:30 on Cottonwood as well.

The Beer Garden Stage will host local favorites the Honey Badgers from 8 p.m. to 11:30 p.m..

Friday's Grandstand show is a Tractor Pull. Note the Tractor Pull gets underway at 5 p.m., which is a bit earlier than typical Grandstand shows during the Fair.

