Town Ball Weekly – August 11th, 2020

Including game summaries, upcoming schedules, league standings, tournament summaries and an occasional special interest feature. The plan is to continue to include: Lakewood League/Section 2B, Central Valley League, Sauk Valley League, Victory League South and Stearns County, New London-Spicer and Paynesville Pirates of the County Line League teams throughout their league playoffs, regional and state tourney games. Check out the Minnesota Amateur Baseball website for additional information: http://www.mnbaseball.org

REGION 2B PLAYOFFS

MOORHEAD BREWERS 14 BRAINERD BEES 2 (7 Innings)

The Brewers defeated their Region 2B rivals the Bees, backed by fifteen hits, including a pair of doubles, two triples and a home run. Veteran right hander David Ernst started on the mound, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up five hits, two runs and he recorded nine strikeouts.

The Brewers offense was led by Mike Peschel, he went 2-for-3 with a home run for three RBIs and he was hit by a pitch. Tanner Adam went 3-for-4 with a triple for three RBIs and he scored a run. Denver Blinn went 2-for-4 with a triple and a double for two RBIs, he earned a walk, a stolen base and he scored three runs. Joe Hallock went 2-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and Jayse McLean went 1-for-4 for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Veteran Matt Oye went 1-for-2 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Parker Harm went 1-for-1 for a RBI. Brandt Kolpack went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored two runs and Nick Salentine went 1-for-2, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Spencer Flaten went 1-for-4 and he scored a run.

The Bees starting pitcher Eric Martin threw 4 1/3 innings, he gave up thirteen hits, thirteen runs, four walk and he recorded one strikeout. Adam Devall threw one inning in relief, he gave up two hits, one run, one walk and he recorded a strikeout.

The Bees offense was led by Tim Martin, he went 2-for-3 with a home run and he scored two runs, Colby Watland went 1-for-3 for a RBI and Eli Roberts went 2-for-3.

MOORHEAD BREWERS 5 BRAINERD BEES 1

The Brewers defeated their Region 2B rivals the Bees to earn a state tourney spot. They collected eleven hits, including a pair of doubles to give their pitchers good support. Cole Christiansen started on the mound for the Brewers, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up one hit, one run, two walks and he recorded nine strikeouts. Ryan Olson threw one inning in relief, he recorded two strikeouts. Parker Harm threw two innings in relief, he recorded four strikeouts.

The Brewers offense was led by Denver Blinn, he went 2-for-5 for two RBIs and Tanner Adam went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI. Jayse McLean went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run and Spencer Flaten went 2-for-4, he earned a walk, had two stolen bases and he scored two runs. Joe Hallock went 1-for-4 with a double and he scored a run, Nick Salentine went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Grant Wehseler and Chandler Ibach both went 1-for-4.

The Bees starting pitcher Brian Voigt threw seven innings, he gave up ten hits, five runs, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts. Mason Argir threw two innings in relief, he gave up one hit, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Bees offense was led by Joel Martin, he went 1-for-4 with a double and he scored a run, Brian Voigt was credited with a RBI and Gunner Wicklund and Mason Argir both earned a walk.

COLD SPRING SPRINGERS 3 MOORHEAD MUDCATS 1

The Springers defeated their Section 2B rivals the Mudcats, backed by thirteen hits and a very good pitching performances. Right hander Nick Pennick started on the mound for the Springers, he threw eight innings to earn the win. He gave up five hits, one run, one walk and he recorded eight strikeouts. George Loxtercamp threw one inning in relief, he gave up one hit and he recorded a strikeout.

The Springers offense was led by Brian Hansen, he went 2-for-3 with a triple for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Joe Dempsey went 4-for-4 for a RBI and Drew Bulson went 3-for-4 with a stolen base. Jack Arnold went 2-for-4 and Garrett Fuchs went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Alex Jungels went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Nick Pennick had a sacrifice .

The Mudcats starting pitcher Karson Spiess threw six innings, he gave up ten hits, two runs, three walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Ben Swanson threw two innings in relief, he gave up three hits.

The Mudcats were led on offense by Toby Sayles, when 2-for-4 for a RBI and Matt Pietsch went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Tommy Horan, Mason Penske and Ben Swanson all went 1-for-4 and Josh Schmidt was hit by a pitch

COLD SPRING SPRINGERS 6 MOORHEAD MUDCATS 2

The Springers defeated their Region 2B rivals the Mudcats to earn their ticket to the state tournament. They collected thirteen hits, including three doubles and a triple to give their pitcher good support. Veteran right hander Zach Femrite started on the mound, he thew seven innings to earned thew win. He gave up seven strikeouts, two runs, three walks and he recorded ten strikeouts. Righty Justin Thompson threw two innings in relief to earn the save, he gave up two hits and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Springers offense was led by Brian Hansen, he went 2-for-5 with a double for a RBI, he had two stolen bases and he scored a pair of runs. Alex Jungels went 3-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run and Brad Olson went 2-for-4 with a triple and he scored two runs. Garrett Fuchs went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he earned a walk and Joe Dempsey went 2-for-5 for a RBI. Nick Pennick went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Drew VanLoy went 1-for-4, Jack Arnold went 1-for-2 and Jeron Terres was credited with a RBI.

The Mudcats starting pitcher player/manager Ty Syverson, he threw 8 1/3 innings, he gave up nine hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts. Tanner McBain threw 2/3 of an inning in relief, he gave up four hits and three runs.

The Mudcats offense was led by Noah Pilon, he went 3-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and Matt Pietsch went 2-for-4 and he scored a run. Tommy Horan went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he had a stolen base and Ben Swanson went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. Max Boran went 1-for-4, Jake McKeever went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk and Mason Penske earned a walk.

EAST GRAND FORKS MASS 13 SOBIESKI SKIS 0 (7 Innings)

The Mass defeated their Region 2B rivals the Skis, backed by twenty-two hits, including seven doubles and a home run and a seven run first inning. Connor Richardson started on the mound for the Mass, he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up five hits, issued two walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Kade Spence threw one inning in relief, he gave up one hit and he recorded one strikeout. Clarke Peterson closed it out with one inning of relief, he issued one walk.

The Mass offense was led by six players with multi-hit games; led by Jakob Hjelle, he went 3-for-4 with a home run and a sacrifice fly for four RBIs. Michael Lukkason went 4-for-5 with two doubles for two RBIs and he scored two runs. Coby Tweeten went 3-for-5 with two doubles for two RBIs and he scored three runs. Parker Stroh went 3-for-4 for two RBIs and Carter Beck went 3-for-5 for a RBI and he scored three runs. Reed Hjelle went 3-for-5 with two doubles for a RBI and he scored a run. Scotty Mortenson went 1-for-5 for a RBI and he scored a run and TJ Hokanson went 1-for-4 and he earned a walk. Player/manager Clarke Peterson went 1-for-3 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs.

The Skis starting pitcher, Scott Litchy, gave up twenty-two hits, thirteen runs, two walks and he recorded eight strikeouts. Their offense was led by Tyler Jendro, he went 3-for-3 with a double, Collin Eckman went 2-for-3 and Brad Czech went 1-for-3. Matt Baier was hit by a pitch and Scott Litchy, Gabe Hirsch and Zach Opatz all earned a walk.

EAST GRAND FORKS MASS 18 SOBIESKI SKIS 1 (7 Innings)

The Mass defeated the Skis in game No. 2, backed by twenty-two hits, including nine doubles, one triple and a home run. They had one big inning, they put up nine runs in the third inning. The Mass starting pitcher, Jake Osowski threw five innings to earn the win, he gave up four hits, three walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Reed Hjelle threw two innings, he gave up one hit, one run and he recorded one strikeout.

The Mass offense was led by Reed Hjelle, he went 3-for-5 with a home run and a double for three RBIs and he scored four runs. TJ Hokanson went 2-for-4 with a triple and a double for three RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Jacob Hjelle went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for three RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Carter Beck went 3-for-6 with three doubles for two RBIs and he scored two runs. Trey Larimer went 4-for-5 with a double for a RBI and he scored a pair of runs. Coby Tweeten went 3-for-5 with a double for two RBIs and he scored two runs. Scotty Mortenson went 3-for-5 for two RBIs and he scored a run. Player/manager Clarke Peterson went 1-for-3 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. Michael Lukkason went 1-for-2 with a double, he earned a walk, he was hit twice by a pitch and he scored three runs and Yadi Ortiz went 1-for-2.

The Skis starting pitcher, Dusty Parker was their pitcher of record. Joey Hanowski led the Skis offense, he went 2-for-2 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Alex Gwost went 1-for-3 for a RBI, Jake Kapphahn earned two walks and Matt Baier and Zach Opatz each went 1-for-3.

REGION 2B SEEDING GAMES

Friday, August 14th

Moorhead Miners @ Moorhead Mudcats - 7:30pm (Jack Williams Stadium)

Saturday, August 15th

Cold Spring Springers @ East Grand Forks Mass - 1:00pm (Jack Williams Stadium)

Brainerd Bees @ Sobieski Ski's - 1:00pm (Sobieski Ballpark)

Cold Spring/East Grand Forks @ Moorhead Brewers - 4:00pm (Jack Williams Stadium)

Sunday, August 16th

Miners/Mudcats vs. Bees/Ski's - (Time and site TBD)

REGION 15C Playoffs (Stearns County/Central Valley)

WATKINS CLIPPERS 2 FARMING FLAMES 0

The Clippers of the Central Valley League defeated the Flames of the Stearns County league, they collected nine hits and played good defense in support of their starting pitcher. Player/manager, Lefty Matt Geislinger threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up five hits and he recorded seventeen strikeouts with one hundred and eighteen pitches.

The Clippers offense were led by a pair of high school guys, Nolan Geislinger went 3-for-4 for a RBI and Carson Geislinger went 2-for-4 with double and he scored a run. Heath Kramer went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Matt Geislinger went 1-for-2, he earned two walks and he scored a run. Lincoln Haugen went 1-for-4 and he called a great game from his catcher position. Gavin Mathies went 1-for-3 and Carter Block earned a walk.

The starting pitcher for the Flames Tylor Schroeder threw six innings, he gave up nine hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. Adam Winkels threw two innings in relief, he issued two walks and he recorded one strikeout.

The Flames offense was led by Isaac Nett, he went 2-for-4 with a triple and Aaron Eiynck went 1-for-3 with a double. Taylor Fourre went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and Corey Fourre went 1-for-3.

LAKE HENRY LAKERS 12 ELROSA SAINTS 3

The Lakers continue on their end of the season hot streak, they defeated their Stearns County League rivals the Saints, backed by fourteen hits. Righty Grant Ludwig started on the mound for the Lakers, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up seven hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Grant Ludwig had a big day both on the mound and with the bat, he went 4-for-5 for four RBIs and he earned a walk. Matt Lieser went 2-for-5 for three RBIs, he had a sacrifice and he scored a run. Nick Dingman went 2-for-5 for two RBIs and he scored three runs. Matt Quade went 3-for-5, he earned a walk and he scored four runs. Levi Bast went 2-for-5 for two RBIs and he scored a run, Shane Kampsen went 1-for-3, he earned two walks and he scored three runs and Cooper Bast earned a walk.

The Saints starting pitcher Payton VanBeck threw 4 1/3 innings, he gave up five hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Jackson Peter threw 4 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up nine hits, nine runs, three walks and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Saints offense was led by James Kuefler went 1-for-4 with a home run and Luke VanBeck went 3-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Brandon Roelike went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Derek Wiener went 1-for-4. Ryan Illies was credited with a RBI, Will Van Beck went 1-for-3 and Matt Schmitz earned a walk.

ST. MARTIN MARTINS 2 RICHMOND ROYALS 1

The Martins defeated their Stearns County League rivals the Royals, backed by very timely hitting and a very good pitching performance. Right hander Scott Lieser started on the mound for the Martins, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up just four hits, one run, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Martins were led on offense by Kyle Lieser, he went 1-for-3 with a home run and he earned a walk. Scott Lieser went 1-for-2 with a double and he scored a run on a balk call late in the game. Matthew Schlangen went 1-for-2 and he earned a walk and Ryan Messer went 1-for-1. Scott Schlangen earned a walk and Tanner Arceneau had a sacrifice.

The Royals starting pitcher Eli Emerson thew 7 1/3 innings, he gave up just four hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Dalton Thelen threw 2/3 of an inning in relief, he issued a walk

The Royals offense was led by Dusty Adams, he went 1-for-2 with a double for a RBI and he was hit by a pitch and Mason Primus went 1-for-4 and he scored their lone run.Logan Aleshire went 2-for-4, Kyle Budde went 1-for-3, Dalton Thelen earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch and Trent Gertken had a sacrifice.

KIMBALL EXPRESS 3 SPRING HILL CHARGERS 1

The Express of the Central Valley League defeated the Chargers of the Stearns County League, backed by nine timely hits, good defense and a very good pitching performance. Veteran right hander Ben Johnson started on the mound for the Express, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He scattered four hits, gave up one run, issued two walks and he recorded fourteen strikeouts.

The Express offense was led by Brooks Marquardt went 1-for-4 with a double for two huge RBIs and Max Tibbits earned three walks, he was credited for a RBI and he scored a run. Cade Marquardt went 2-for-3 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Adam Beyer went 2-for-4 and Brian Marquardt went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk. Austin Ruehle went 1-for-4 and he earned a walk, Brooks Marquardt went 1-4 with a double and two RBIs, Scott Marquardt went 1-for-5 and Nick Gustafson scored a run.

The Chargers starting pitcher, Anthony Reverman threw 3 2/3 innings, he gave up five hits, two runs, three walk and he recorded five strikeouts. Eric Terres threw 2/3 of an inning in relief and Carter Tschida threw 2/3 of an inning in relief, he gave up one hit, one run, three walks and he recorded one strikeout. Jeron Klaphake, a draftee from Meire Grove threw three innings in relief, he gave gave up three hits and he record three strikeouts.

The Chargers offense was led by Eric Schoenberg, he went 2-for-4 and Jamie Terres went 1-for-2, he earned a walk, was hit by a pitch and he scored their lone run. Austin Schoenberg went 1-for-4 and Nathan Terres earned a walk.

WATKINS CLIPPERS 11 LAKE HENRY LAKERS 9 (10 Innings)

The Clippers of the Central Valley League defeated their Stearns County League foe the Lakers, backed by eighteen hits, including four home runs and three doubles. This ten innings battle after thirty-five hits was decided by a walk off home run in the bottom of the tenth inning by player/manager Matt Geislinger. The walk off punched the Clippers ticket to the state tournament. The Clippers starting pitcher Heath Kramer threw two innings, he gave up eight hits, seven runs and one walk. Young right hander Carter Block threw 7 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up eight hits, two runs, five walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Matt Geislinger threw 2/3 of an inning in relief, he gave up a hit and he recorded a pair of strikeouts to end the game.

The Clippers offense was led by Kevin Kramer, he 4-for-6 with a home run, two doubles for two RBIs, he had a stolen base and he scored three runs. Young Nolan Geislinger went 3-for-5 with a huge double to drive in the tieing run in the bottom of the ninth inning, he was credited for two RBIs, a stolen base and he scored a run. Matt Geislinger went 2-for-4 with his walk off home run for two RBIs and he earned a pair of walks. Veteran Brendan Ashton went 3-for-5 with a home run and young Gavin Mathies went 1-for-5 with a home run. LIncoln Haugen went 2-for-5 with a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Heath Kramer went 2-for-4 with a sacrifice and Carter Block was credited with a RBI an he scored a run. Carson Geislinger went 1-for-5 and Caden Nelman scored a run.

The starting pitcher for Lake Henry was young right hander Carter Wessel, he threw eight innings, he gave up fourteen hits, eight runs, three walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. Grant Ludwig threw one inning in relief, he gave up two hits and one run. Sam Hopfer threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up two hits, two runs and he recorded one strikeout.

The Lakers were led on offense by Sam Hopfer went 1-for-5 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a run and Cooper Bast went 1-for-2 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a run. Levi Bast went 2-for-5 with a home run for two RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. Carter Wessel went 2-for-5 with a home run, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Shane Kampsen went 2-for-6 for a RBI. Matt Quade went 2-for-5 with a double, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Matt Lieser went 2-for-6 with a double and he scored a run and Grant Ludwig went 2-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Nick Dingman went 1-for-5, he earned a walk and he had a pair of stolen bases. Colin Spooner went 2-for-4 he earned a walk and he scored a run.

KIMBALL EXPRESS 3 ST. MARTIN MARTINS 1

The Express of the Central Valley League defeated their Stearns County League foe, backed by six hits, including a home run and a very good pitching performance. Lefty Zach Dingman started on the mound for the Express, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He scattered four hits, one run, three walks and he recorded nine strikeouts. The Express punched their ticket to the state tournament with this win

The Express offense was led by Brooks Marquardt, he went 1-for-3 with a early home run for two huge RBIs and Scott Marquardt went 2-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Veteran Joe Pennertz went 1-for-4 with a RBI, Cade Marquardt went 1-for-1, he earned two walks and he scored a run and Adam Beyer went 1-for-4.

The Martins starting pitcher, Ben Schroeder threw three innings, he gave up five hits, three runs and one walk. Bryan Schlangen threw five innings in relief, he gave up one hit, two walks and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Martin offense was led by Nathan Schlangen, he went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI and Kyle Lieser 1-for-3 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Derek Koll went 1-for-3, Avery Schmitz went 1-for-2, Bryan Schlangen and Michael Schlangen each earned a walk.

ELROSA SAINTS 4 FARMING FLAMES 2

No Game Details was received/apparently a very good game, sorry I don’t have any from from either team.

SPRING HILL CHARGERS 14 RICHMOND ROYALS 10

The Chargers defeated their Stearns County League rivals the Royals, backed by eighteen hits, including a pair of home runs and a double. The starting pitcher for the Chargers Austin Schoenberg threw four innings, he gave up four hits, eight runs, six walks and he recorded one strikeout. Carter Tschida gave up one run and two walks and Eric Terres threw five innings in relief to earn the win, he gave up two hits, one run, one walk and he recorded one strikeout.

The Chargers were led on offense by Jamie Terres, he went 5-for-6 with a home run and a double for three RBIs and he scored three runs. Nathan Terres went 2-for-4 for three RBIs, he earned a walk, was hit by a pitch, he had three stolen bases and he scored a pair of runs. Keagan Nelson went 2-for-2 with a home run for four RBIs and he scored two runs and Owen Meyer went 2-for-5 for a RBI and he scored a pair of runs. Austin Schoenberg went 2-for-5, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs and Brent Terres went 2-for-4. Eric Terres went 1-for-5 with a sacrifice, Eric Schoenberg went 2-for-5, he as hit by a pitch and he scored a run, Ben Welle and Jordan Orbeck both scored a run.

The Royals starting pitcher Logan Aleshire, threw 4 2/3 innings, he gave up nine hits, five runs, one walk and he recorded five strikeouts. DJ Schleicher threw three innings in relief, he gave up seven hits, eight runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Veteran draftee from New Munich Jim Thull threw 1 1/3 inning in relief, he gave up two hits and one run.

The Royals offense was led by Chase Aleshire, he went 3-for-4 with a home run for two RBIs and he scored two runs and Cole Schmitz went 1-for-4 for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Dalton Thelen went 1-for-4 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Trent Gertken went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he earned a walk. Kyle Budde had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he scored a run. Mason Primus earned two walks, a stolen base and he scored two runs. Dustin Adams earned two walks and he scored a run and Justin Schroeder earned a walk and he scored a run.

REGION 11C Playoffs (Central Valley/Sauk Valley)

LUXEMBURG BREWERS 3 ST. JOSEPH JOES 2

The Brewers of the Central Valley League defeated the Joes of the Sauk Valley League in a very good pitching dual. The Brewers collected five very timely hits, including a two outs three run home run in the bottom of the eighth inning by Isaac “Zeek” Matchinsky. JT Harren started on the mound for the Brewers, he threw six innings, he gave up six hits, two runs, four walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Sam Iten threw two innings in relief to earn the win, he gave up three hits, one walk and he recorded one strikeout. Reed Pfannenstein threw the final inning to earn the save, he recorded three strikeouts.

The Brewers offense was led by “Zeek”s” late inning boom! He went 1-for-3 with his home run for three RBIs and he earned a walk. Ethan Fruth went 2-for-4 and Derrick Orth went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Luke Harren went 1-for-3 and he was hit by a pitch, Austin Klaverkamp scored a run, Sam Iten was hit by a pitch and Brady Kenning earned a walk.

The Joes starting pitcher young lefty Isaac Bensch threw a complete game. He gave up five hits, issued three walks, three runs and he recorded nine strikeouts. He threw 120 plus pitches in his very good pitching performance.

The Joes were led on offense by veteran Brandon Bloch went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and he earned a walk. Lukas Theisen went 3-for-4 and Tanner Blommer went 2-for-4 and Hunter Blommer went 1-for-4 and he earned a walk. Tanner Aleshire went 1-for-4, Joey Atkinson earned two walks and he scored a run and Noah Bissett scored a run.

SARTELL MUSKIES 7 ROGERS RED DEVILS 3

The Muskies defeated their Sauk Valley League rivals the Red Devils, backed by eleven hits, including a pair of doubles and a triple. Veteran right hander Adam Wenker started on the mound, he threw eight innings to earn the win. He gave up seven hits, two walks and he recorded eight strikeouts. Lefty Johnny Schumer threw one inning in relief, he gave up one hit and he recorded one strikeout.

The Muskies offense was led by Andrew Deters, he went 3-for-5 with a double for three RBIs and two stolen bases. Cody Partch went 1-for-3 with a triple for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Adam Schellinger went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Rob Voshell went 2-for-4 with a double, a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs and Jace Otto went 2-for-4 and he scored a run. Brian Schellinger was credited with a RBI and Ethan Carlson went 1-for-5.

The Red Devils starting pitcher Logan Kimbler threw eight innings, he gave up eleven hits, two walks, seven runs and he recorded three strikeouts. They were led on offense by player/manager Bryan McCallum went 2-for-4 with a home run and Luke Welle went 1-for-5 for a RBI. Bryndon Haggerty went 2-for-4 and he scored a run and Luke Selken went 1-for-2, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Sam Ripley went 1-for-4, Noah Schenkle went 1-for-2 and he earned a walk and Ryan Davison had a stolen base.

COLD SPRING ROCKIES 2 BIG LAKE YELLOWJACKETS 1

The Rockies of the Central Valley League defeated the Yellowjackets of the Sauk Valley League, backed by eight hits, including a pair of doubles, including a walk off base hit by Austin Dufner. The Rockies starting pitcher Jake Brinker threw 7 2/3 innings, he gave up six hits, one walk, one run and he recorded eight strikeouts. Andrew Allar threw the final 1 1/3 innings to earn the win, he gave up two hits and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Rockies offense was led by Austin Dufner went 1-for-4 with his walk off hit for the winning run and he earned a walk. David Jonas went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI and Tyler Geislinger went 2-for-4, he was hit by a pitch, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Colin Eskew went 2-for-4 with a double and Nick Skluzacek went 2-for-3 with a walk and he scored a run. Alex Geislinger 1-for-4 and he earned a walk, Calvin Kalthoff earned three walks and Brady Linn had a sacrifice fly.

The Yellowjackets starting pitcher Matt Cuba threw a complete game, he gave up eight hits, two runs, four walks and he recorded one strikeout. Sam Dokkebakken went 1-for-2 for a RBI and Dallas Miller went 1-for-3. Tanner Teige and Ben Busse both went 2-for-4 and Busse scored a run and Zeus Schlegel went 1-for-4.

FOLEY LUMBERJACKS 4 MONTICELLO POLECATS 0

The Lumberjacks defeated their Sauk Valley League rivals the Polecats, backed by nine hits, including three doubles and very good pitching performances. Lefty Alex Dietl started on the mound for the Lumberjacks, he threw 7 1/3 innings to earn the win. He gave up four hits, five walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Ryan Chmielewski threw 1 2/3 inning in relief, he issued one walk.

The Lumberjacks offense was led by Drew Beier, he went 3-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Veteran Mitch Loegering went 2-for-3 with two doubles, a sacrifice bunt and he scored a run. Brandon Buesgens went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he earned a walk and Ean VonWald went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk, he called a great game from behind the plate. Noah Winkelman went 1-for-3 and he scored a run, Joe Ziwicki went 1-for-2 and Sam Keeler was credited with a RBI and he scored at run.

The Polecats starting pitcher Wyatt Morrell threw 5 1/3 innings, he gave up seven hits, four runs and he recorded three strikeouts. Michael Revenig threw 2 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up two hits, two walks and he recorded a strikeout.

The Polecats offense was led by Isaac Frandsen, he went 1-for-3 with a double and he earned a walk and Jon Affeldt went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk. Cole Bovee and Braydon Hanson both went 1-for-4, Cal Schmitz earned a pair of walks and Michael Revenig and Joe Tupy both earned a walk.

ST. JOSEPH JOES 14 ROGERS RED DEVILS 5

The Joes defeated their Sauk Valley League rivals the Red Devils, backed by eighteen hits, including two home runs, a triple and three doubles. They got good pitching performances from three Joes arms. Joey Atkinson started on the mound, he threw 5 2/3 innings to earn the win. He gave up four hits, five runs, four walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Lukas Theisen threw 2 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up two hits, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Lukas Nyberg threw the final inning in relief, he issued one walk, gave up one hit and he recorded one hit.

The Joes offense was led by their catcher Ben Alvord, had a game he will never forget. He went 3-for-4 with two home runs and a double for seven RBIs, he earned a pair of walks and he scored three runs. Tanner Blommer had an outstanding game, he went 4-for-5 with a triple for a RBI, he earned a walk, two stolen bases and he scored three runs. Joey Atkinson went 3-for-5 for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Veteran Brandon Bloch went 1-for-4 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he scored a run. Andrew Rott went 2-for-3 with a double and he scored a run and Hunter Blommer went 1-for-4, with a pair of stolen bases, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Noah Bissett went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he earned a walk and Tanner Aleshire went 1-for-5 with a double and he scored a run. Lukas Theisen went 1-for-5, he had a stolen base and he scored a run and Willie Willats went 1-for-1.

The Red Devils starting pitcher Luke Welle threw five innings, he gave up ten hits, eight runs, two walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Tyler Bjork threw two innings in relief, he gave up six hits, five runs, two walks and he recorded a pair of strikeouts. Tyler Hanson threw one inning in relief, he gave up two hits, three walks, one run and he recorded a strikeout.

The Red Devils offense was led by Sam Ripley, he went 2-for-5 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Brydon Haggerty went 1-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and Bryan McCallum went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Tyler Bjork went 2-for-3, he earned a pair of walks, one stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Eric Simon went 1-for-5, Luke Welle, Ryan Davidson, Luke Selken and Noah Schenke each earned a walk.

MONTICELLO POLECATS 9 BIG LAKE YELLOWJACKETS 4

The Polecats defeated their Sauk Valley League rivals the Yellowjackets, backed by twelve hits, including four doubles. Tanner Eckhart started on the mound for the Polecats, he threw seven innings to earn the win. He gave up three hits and he recorded six strikeouts. Andrew Manning threw 1 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up two hits, four runs, four walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Hunter Kisner threw 1/3 of an inning, he retired the last batter of the game.

The Polecats offense was led by Braydon Hanson, he went 2-for-5 with a sacrifice fly for two RBIs, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Joey Tupy went 3-for-4 with a double for three RBIs and he earned a walk. Jason Axelberg went 1-for-4 for a RBI, he earned a pair of walks, one stolen base and he scored one run. Michael Revenig had a sacrifice fly for a RBI, he earned two walks, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Isaac Frandsen went 3-for-4 with a double, he earned two walks, had a stolen base and he scored three runs. Keenan Macek went 1-for-5 and he earned a walk and Cal Schmitz went 1-for-5 and he scored a two runs. Jacob Schmitz went 1-for-2 and he earned a walk, Cole Bovee earned a walk and he scored a run and Jon Affeldt earned a walk.

The starting pitcher for the Yellowjackets Zeus Schlegel threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up two hits, four runs and four walks. Preston Schlegel threw five innings in relief, he gave up seven hits, five runs, six walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Tanner Teige threw 2 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up one hit and he recorded two strikeouts. Sam Dokkebakken threw one inning in relief, he gave up two hits and issued one walk

The Yellowjackets offense was led by Zeus Schlegel went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Preston Schlegel was credited with a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Sampson Schlegel was credited with a RBI and Sam Dokkebakken went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Will Boeckman went 1-for-4, Matt Chuba went 1-for-3, Dallas Miller earned a walk and he scored a run and Chad Boeckman earned a walk.

SARTELL MUSKIES 2 LUXEMBURG BREWERS 1

The Muskies of the Sauk Valley League defeated their Central Valley League rivals the Brewers to punch their ticket to the state tournament with a walk off double by Adam Schellinger. The Muskies starting pitcher, veteran lefty David Deminsky started on the mound, he threw 8 1/3 innings to earn the win. He gave up one hit, one run, issued two walks and he recorded nine strikeouts. Max Koprek issued a walk and John Schumer threw 2/3 of an inning, he induced a ground ball to a game ending double play to earn the save.

The Muskies offense was led by Adam Schellinger, he went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI and Ethan Carlson went 1-for-4 and he earned a walk and Rob Voshell went 1-for-4 and he scored the tying run. Tim Burns and Jace Otto both went 1-for-4. Cody Partch earned two walks, one in the ninth inning, Brian Schellinger scored the winning run and Andrew Deters earned a walk.

The Brewers starting pitcher lefty Austin Klaverkamp threw three innings, he gave up one hit, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Right hander Reed Pfannenstein threw six innings in relief, he gave up five hits, issued two walks and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Brewers offense was led by Sam Iten, he went 1-for-3 and Austin Klaverkamp was hit by a pitch, earned a walk and he had a sacrifice bunt. Derrick Orth earned three walks, Reed Pfannenstein had a sacrifice bunt, Isaac Matchinsky earned a walk and Luke Harren scored at run.

COLD SPRING ROCKIES 4 FOLEY LUMBERJACKS 1

The Rockies of the Central Valley League defeated their rivals of the Sauk Valley League the Lumberjacks to punch their ticket to the state tournament. The Rockies starting pitcher, young lefty Ryan Hennen threw a complete game, he gave up five hits, he issued no walks and he recorded thirteen strikeouts.

The Rockies offense was led by Alex Geislinger, he went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI and Tyler Geislinger, he went 1-for-4 with a double and he scored a run. Austin Dufner went 2-for-4, he scored a run and he had a stolen base and Jordan Neu went 2-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run. David Jonas went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice and Colin Eskew went 1-for-4. Nick Skluzacek went 1-for-3, he was hit by a pitch and he and Brady Linn was hit by a pitch.

The Lumberjacks starting pitcher Drew Beier threw six innings, he gave up six hits, four runs and he recorded four strikeouts. Lefty Ryan Chmielewski threw three innings in relief, he gave up three hits and he recorded one strikeout.

The Lumberjacks offense was led by Drew Beier, he went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Joe Ziwicki went 2-for-3. Sam Keeler went 1-for-3 with a stolen base and he scored a run and Mitch Keeler went 1-for-4.

REGION 8C Playoffs (Victory League/Avon and St. Stephen)

AVON LAKERS 9 FORT RIPLEY REBELS 3

The Lakers defeated their Victory League rivals the Rebels, backed by eight hits, including a home run and a pair of doubles. Matt Pichelmann started on the mound, he threw 6 1/3 innings to earn the win. He gave up six hits, three runs, three walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Will Kleinschmidt threw 2 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up one hit, two walks and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Lakers offense was led by Caleb Curry, he went 3-for-5 with a home run and a double for four RBIs, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Taylor Holthaus went 1-for-4 for two RBIs and he earned a walk and Bjorn Hansen went 1-for-4 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Matt Meyer went 2-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored three runs. Josh Becker went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Will Kleinschmidt earned two walks. Riley Voit earned a walk, Carter Holthaus was hit by a pitch, Carter Huberty and Nolan Reuter each scored a run.

The Rebels starting pitcher Brett Kramer threw six innings, he gave up four hits, six runs, three walks and he recorded eight strikeouts. The Rebels draftee threw two innings in relief, he gave up four hits, three runs, three walks and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Rebels offense was led by Nick Jelacie, he went 2-for-5 for a RBI and Brian Skluzacek went 2-for-5 with a double and he scored a run. Rhett Williamson had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and Bryce Flanagan was credited with a RBI and he earned a walk. Brett Kramer went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he had a stolen base and Zack Heidmann went 1-for-4, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Mac Brink went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Jason Sather and Bill Sather both earned a walk.

NISSWA LIGHTNING 14 ST. STEPHEN STEVES 7

No Game Details Were Received by the Steves

AVON LAKERS 9 UPSALA BLUE JAYS 7

The Lakers defeated their Victory League rivals the Blue Jays to punch their ticket to the state tournament. They collected fourteen hits, including a pair of doubles. Their starting pitcher Putter Harlander threw 5 1/3 innings to earn the win, he gave up eight hits, five runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Cody Stich threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up two hits and one run and Will Kleinschmidt threw three innings to earn the save, he gave up one run, four walks and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Lakers were led on offense by player/manager Riley Voit he went 2-for-5 with a double for two RBIs and he scored two runs. Will Kleinschmidt went 3-for-4 for two RBIs, he was hit by a pitch and he scored three runs. Josh Becker went 2-for-5 for a RBI and he scored a run and Matt Meyer went 1-for-6 for a RBI and a stolen base. Carter Holthaus went 3-for-4 with a double and he earned a walk and Taylor Holthaus went 1-for-4, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Cole Fuecker went 1-for-5 and he scored a run and Bjorn Hansen went 1-for-4 and he earned a walk. Caleb Curry earned two walks, a pair of stolen bases and he scored a run.

The Blue Jays starting pitcher Eric Lampert threw 5 1/3 innings, he gave up eleven hits, seven runs, four walks and he recorded a strikeout. Myron Ripplinger threw one inning in relief, he gave up three hits and one walk. Brock Cichon threw two innings in relief, he recorded four strikeouts.

The Blue Jays offense was led by Brock Cichon, he went 3-for-4 for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Brady Burgraff went 1-for-2 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he earned a walk and Justin Lampert was credited with a RBI and he earned a walk. Brandon Welinski went 2-for-5 and he scored a run and Matt Swanson went 1-for-5. Levi Lampert went 1-for-5 and he scored a run, John Fuchs earned a walk and he scored a run and Justin Cichon earned a walk.

RANDALL CUBS 12 ST. STEPHEN STEVES 10

No Game Info was received by the Steves

NOTE:

The AVON LAKERS will take on their Victory League rivals the Buckman Billy Goats Friday evening at 7:30 in Pierz for the Region 8C Championship.

REGION 4C Playoffs (County Line and Corn Belt) New London-Spicer and Paynesville

PAYNESVILLE PIRATES 2 SACRED HEART SAINTS 1

The young Pirates defeated the Sacred Heart Saints of the Corn Belt League with four timely hits, good defense and aided by a couple of miscues by the Saints. Grady Fuchs started on the mound for the Pirates, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He scattered seven hits, one run, five walks and he recorded eleven strikeouts.

The Pirates offense was led by Tanner Stanley, he went 2-for-4 for a RBI and both Blake Vagle and Griffin Bjerke went 1-for-4 and Griffin scored a run. Luke Johnson earned two walks and he scored a run, Abe Bullard earned two walks and Garrett Leusink and Drew Tangen each earned a walk.

The Saints starting pitcher Jack Howard threw a complete game, he gave up four hits, two runs, six walks and he recorded eight strikeouts. Ryan Hebrink went 3-for-5 with a RBI and veteran Jeremy Hinderks went 1-for-2 and he earned two walks. Trent Novotny went 1-for-5, Nate Hebrink went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk and Ayden Gustafson went 1-for-3. Nicklaus Ludwig scored a run and Kevin Strommer and Mike Johnson both earned a walk.

BIRD ISLAND BULLFROGS 5 NEW LONDON-SPICER TWINS 3

The Bullfrogs of the Corn Belt League defeated the Twins of the County Line league, backed by ten hits and a strong pitching performance by Logan Nissen. He threw a complete game to earn the win, he gave up five hits, three runs, four walks and he recorded ten strikeouts.

The Bullfrogs offense was led by Jordan Sagedahl, he went 1-for-5 for a RBI and Colten Mikel went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run. James Woelfel went 3-for-4 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI, he had a pair of stolen bases and he scored a run. Jack Peppel was credited with a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Tyler Hebrink went 1-for-5 with a double. Trent Athmann went 1-for-5 with two stolen bases and he scored a run and Shawn Dollerschell went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Dylan Gass went 1-for-4 with a walk, Logan Swan went 1-for-5 and Reed Stadther was hit by a pitch.

The Twins starting pitcher Adam Nibaur threw seven innings, he gave up ten hits, five runs, two walks and he recorded five strikeout. Ethan Haugen threw two innings in relief, he gave up one walk and he recorded a strikeout.

The Twins offense was led by Adam Schrader, he went 1-for-3 with a home run, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Dalton Rambow went 1-for-4 for two RBIs and Scott Rambow went 1-for-3 with a double and he earned a walk. John Perkins went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and he scored a run, Wyatt White went 1-for-4 Josh Soine and Austen Hadley each earned a walk.

MILROY YANKEES 2 PAYNESVILLE PIRATES 1

The Yankees of the Corn Belt League defeated the Pirates of the County Line League, backed by seven very timely hits and a good pitching performance. Nathan Deutz started on the mound for the Yankees, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up four hits, one run and he recorded ten strikeouts.

The Yankees offense was led by Aaron Mathiowetz went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Derek Rasmussen went 2-for-3 and he scored a run. Andy Schmidt went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Matt Bauer went 1-for-4. Jackson Hughes went 1-for-2, Eric Dolan and David Schmidt each earned a walk.

The Pirates starting pitcher Spencer Imholte threw 8 1/3 innings, he gave up seven hits, two runs, three walks and he recorded five strikeouts. They were led on offense by Blake Vagle, he went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and Grady Fuchs went 1-for-4. Abe Bullard and Drew Tangen both went 1-for-3.

NEW LONDON-SPICER TWINS 10 SACRED HEART SAINTS 0 (7 Innings)

The Twins of the County Line League defeated the Saints of the Cornbelt league, backed by eight hits. Patrick Courtney started on the mound for the Twins, he threw two innings, he gave up one hit and he recorded one strikeout. Mike Danielson threw five innings in relief to earn the win. He gave up three hits, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Twins offense was led by Austen Hadley, he went 1-for-3 with a double for three RBIs and Scott Rambow went 2-for-4 for a RBI and he scored two runs. Dalton Rambow went 1-for-2 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Wyatt White went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run. John Perkins went 2-for-4 and he scored two runs and Mike Danielson went 1-for-3. Ben Kulset scored two runs, Derek Dolezal earned a walk and he scored a run, Adam Schrader scored a run and Josh Soine earned a walk.

The Saints Ryan Frandsen started on the mound, he threw two innings, he gave up six hits, nine runs and one walk. Veteran Jeremy Hinderks threw four innings in relief, he gave up two hits, one run, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts. The Saints were led on offense by Nate Hebrink and Dakota Freiburg both went 1-for-3, Tyler Froland and Kevin Strommer each went 1-for-2 and Mike Johnson earned a walk.

PAYNESVILLE PIRATES 6 MARSHALL “A” 4

The Pirates of the County Line League defeated the “A” of the Corn Belt League, backed by seven timely hits, including a pair of doubles. Caden Spanier started on the mound for the Pirates, he threw seven innings to earn the win. He gave up ten hits four runs, two walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Griffin Bjerke threw two innings in relief to earn the save, he gave up one hit.

The Pirates offense was led by Griffin Bjerke, he went 1-for-5 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Tanner Stanley went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Luke Johnson went 1-for-4 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Drew Tangen went 2-for-4 and he scored a run and Grady Fuchs went 1-for-5, he earned a walk and he had a stolen base. Abe Bullard went 1-for-2 and he earned two walks, Rick Hendrickson earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run and Blake Vagle earned a walk and he scored a run.

The “A” starting pitcher Wes Sarsland threw 7 2/3 innings, he gave up seven hits, four runs, two walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Drew Hmielewski threw 1 1/3 inning in relief, he gave up two runs, four walks and he recorded two strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Zach Olson went 3-for-5 for a RBI and he scored a run and Alex Thompson went 1-for-5 for a RBI. Ryan Schwagel went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Matt Hmielewski went 2-for-5 and Drew Hmielewski went 1-for-5 and he scored a run. Barry Meyer and Peyton Grant both went 1-for-4 and King Blanchette went 1-for3, he earned a walk and he scored a run.

RAYMOND ROCKETS 10 NEW LONDON-SPICER TWINS 0

The Rockets of the Corn Belt League defeated the Twins of the County Line League backed by fourteen hits, including four doubles and a very good pitching performance. Jose Rosario started on the mound for the Rockets, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up just three hits and he recorded six strikeouts.

The Rockets were led on offense by Brett Swanson, he went 3-for-4 with two doubles for two RBIs and he scored two runs. Mike Jeseritz went 2-for-5 for three RBIs and Justin Koenen went 2-for-4 for two RBIs and he scored a run. Caleb Ditmarson went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he scored two runs. Payton Nelson went 1-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a run. John Sawatzky went 2-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored two runs and Tyler Steen went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a run.

The Twins starting pitcher Patrick Courtney threw 5 1/3 innings, he gave up nine hits, six runs, one walk and he recorded one strikeout. Ethan Haugen threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up three hits, two runs and he issued one walk. Austen Hadley threw 2 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up two hits and two runs.

The Twins offense was led by John Perkins and Austen Hadley both went 1-for-3 and Ben Kulset went 1-for-2.

NOTE:

The Pirates will take on County Line League rivals the Regal Eagles at 1:30 on Saturday at the Minnewaska Area High School Baseball field, in an elimination game.