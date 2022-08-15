Town Ball Weekly And State Tournament Schedule – August 15th, 2022

CENTRAL MINNESOTA TOWN BALL REPORT

Back for the ninth season at 1390 Granite City Sports with your weekly amateur baseball (Town Team) reports. Including game summaries, upcoming schedules, league standings, tournament summaries and an occasional special interest feature. The plan is to continue to include: Arrowhead West/Section 2B: Cold Spring Springers, Moorhead Brewers, Moorhead Mudcats, Hamel Hawks, Sobieski Skis and the Brainerd Bees, Central Valley League, Sauk Valley League, Victory League South and Stearns County, New London-Spicer, Paynesville Pirates the Regal Eagles of the County Line League teams and the Foley Lumberjacks formerly of the Sauk Valley League, now the Victory League along with Sobieski Skis, St. Stephen Steves, Avon Lakers, St. Wendel Saints, Opole Bears, Freeport Black Sox, Royalton River Dogs and Nisswa Lightning, throughout their league playoffs, regional and state tourney games. Check out the Minnesota Amateur Baseball website for additional information: http://www.mnbaseball.org

(Friday August 12th thru Sunday August 14th

REGION 11C

(EDEN VALLEY)

KIMBALL EXPRESS 4 ST. JOSEPH JOES 0

(Friday August 12th/complete of last Sundays game)

The Express defeated their region rivals to punch their ticket to the state tournament. This was truly a pitchers dual, the Express collected two hits, including a home run in the fifth inning. They played very good defense and very strong pitcher performances. Ben Johnson started the game last Sunday, before the rain came. He threw four innings, he gave two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Rookie lefty Tommy Friesen threw five innings to earn the win, he issued no walks and he recorded nine strikeouts.

The Express offense was led by rookie, Cody Leither, he went 1-for-2 with a home run for three huge RBIs. Ben Johnson went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Brian Marquardt earned two walks and he scored a run. Tommy Friesen earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch. Matt Friesen had a stolen base and he scored a run and Cade Marquardt earned a walk. Adam Beyer was hit by a pitch, Noah Young scored a run and Austin Ruehle had a stolen base.

The starting pitcher for the Joes was Isaac Benesh, he threw a complete game game, he gave up two hits, four runs, four walks and he recorded nine strikeouts. The Joes offense was led by Lukas Theisen, he went 1-for-1, Tanner Blommer and Ben Alvord both earned a walk.

SARTELL MUSKIES 8 BECKER BANDITS 2

(Saturday August 13th)

The Muskies punched their ticket to the state tournament with a win over their league and region rivals the Bandits. They collected four hits, including a pair of doubles, good defense and they were aided by four walks. The Muskies starting pitcher was lefty Johnny Schumer, he threw eight innings to earn the win. He gave up six hits, two runs, no walks and he recorded seven strikeouts.

The Muskies offense was led by Andrew Deters, he. went 2-for-4 with a double for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Braeden Dykhuizen went 2-for-4 for two RBIs and he scored a run and Cody Partch went 2-for-3, he earned two walks and he scored two runs. Austin Henrichs went 1-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and Tim Burns went 1-for-5 for two RBIs. Jacob Merrill went 1-for-5 for a RBI and Riley Ahrndt went 2-for-4 and he scored a run. Ethan Carlson went 2-for-3, he earned a walk, a stolen base and he scored a run and Braydon Blonigen went 1-for-1.

The starting pitcher for the Bandits, was Weston Schug, he threw seven innings. He gave up thirteen hits, six runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Andrew Kolbinger threw one inning in relief, he gave up one hit, two runs and two walks.

The Bandits offense was led by Weston Schug, he went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI. Ryan Groskreutz had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and Jackson Thorn went

1-for-4 with a double and he scored a run. Dalton Fouquette went 2-for-4 and he scored a run and Wyatt Flint went 1-for-3. Matt Krenz and Mitch Louden both went 1-for-4.

MONTICELLO POLECATS 7 KIMBALL EXPRESS 6

(Saturday August 13th)

The Polecats defeated their region rivals the Express, backed by twelve hits, including two home runs and three doubles. The Polecats earned the region championship with their tenth inning win, with a walk off home run. The Polecats starting pitcher was Tanner Eckhart, he threw six innings, he gave up seven hits, five runs, two walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Michael Revenig threw one inning, he gave up two hits and one run. Jason Axelberg threw three innings, he issued one walk and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Polecats offense was led by Jason Axelberg, he went 4-for-5 with two home runs for three RBIs and he scored three runs. Kennan Macek went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI and Dustin Wilcox went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI. Braydon Hanson went 1-for-5 with a double for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Tommy Blackstone went 1-for-5 for a RBI and he scored a run, Michael Olson went 2-for-5 and Sam Dokkebakken earned a walk and he scored a run.

The starting pitcher for the Express was Matt Dingmann, he threw seven innings, he gave up seven hits, four runs, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts. Zach Dingmann threw two innings in relief, he gave up five hits, three runs and he recorded a strikeout.

The Express offense was led by Matt Friesen, he went 2-for-5 for two RBIs and he scored two runs. Scott Marquardt went 2-for-4 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Matt Dingmann went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he had a stolen base.. Austin Ruehle had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and Ben Johnson went 1-for-5 with a stolen base and he scored two runs. Adam Beyer went 1-for-2 and he scored a run and Tommy Friesen went 1-for-5. Brian Marquardt had a sacrifice bunt and he earned a walk, Cade Marquardt earned a walk and Cody Leither went 1-for-2 for a RBI and he had a stolen base.

COLD SPRING ROCKIES 7 ST. JOSEPH JOES 3

(Saturday August 13th)

The Rockies defeated their regional rivals and neighbors the Joes, to punch their ticket to the state tournament. They collected eleven hits, including five doubles and they played solid defense. Lefty Jake Brinker started on the mound, he threw 8 1/3 innings to earn the win. He gave up seven hits, three runs, three walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Cole Fuchs threw 1/3 inning and recorded one strikeout.

The Rockies offense was led by Austin Dufner, he went 3-for-5 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a run. Alex Geislinger went 2-for-5 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a run. Tyler Geislinger went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Jordan Neu went 1-for-3 with a double, he earned a walk, he had a sacrifice bunt and he scored two runs. Brady Blattner went 1-for-5 with a double for a RBI and veteran David Jonas had a sacrifice fly for a RBI. Cole Fuchs went 2-for-4 and he scored a run and Brady Linn had two sacrifice bunts.

The Joes starting pitcher was Blake Kilanowski, he threw 6 1/3 innings, he gave up seven hits, five runs, two walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Tanner Aleshire threw 1/3 of a inning, he gave up three hits and two runs. Charlie Atkinson threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up one hit and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Joes offense was led by Tanner Aleshire, he went 2-for-5 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a run. Ben Alvord went 1-for-3, he had a double for a RBI and he earned two walks. Tanner Blommer went 1-for-4 with a sacrifice bunt and Brandon Bloch earned a walk, he had a sacrifice bunt and he scored a run. John Huebsch went 1-for-3, Charlie Atkinson went 1-for-4 and Brandon Bissett went

1-for-1 and he scored a run.

SARTELL MUSKIES 13 COLD SPRING ROCKIES 6

(Sunday August 14th)

The Muskies defeated their regional rivals the Rockies to earn the No. 3 seed, they collected eighteen hits, including two home runs, a triple and a double. They had three big innings, they put up three runs in the first, four in the third and four in the ninth innings. They play good defense in support of their pitcher, veteran righty Adam Wenker started on the mound for the Muskies, he threw 5 1/3 innings to earn the win. He gave up seven hits, five runs, three walks and seven strikeouts. Special Note: The righty earned his 100th Career win with his performance. Lefty Grant Mackenthun threw 1 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up one hit, one run, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Righty Wesley Johnson threw 2 1/3 innings in relief, he recorded a pair of strikeouts.

The Muskies offense was led by Andrew Deters, he went 3-for-5 with a triple and a double for four big RBIs and he scored a run. Ethan Carlson went 3-for-4 with a home run for three RBIs and he scored two runs. Veteran Tim Burns went 2-for-4 with a home run for three RBIS, he earned a walk and he scored three runs. Rookie Austin Henrichs went 3-for-5 for a RBI and he scored a pair of runs. Riley Ahrndt went 2-for-3, he was hit twice by a pitch, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Rookie Jacob Merrill went 1-for-6 for a RBI and rookie CJ Hemmesch went 1-for-2. Brian Schellinger went 1-for-5 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Adam Schellinger went 1-for-5 and he scored a run and Cody Partch went 1-for-2, he earned a pair of walks, he had a stolen base and he scored a run.

The Rockies starting pitcher was Eli Backes and he was pitcher of record. The Rockies had four others that threw in relief; Evan Acheson, JT. Neu, Connor Schoborg and Brady Blattner.

The Rockies offense was led by Alex Geislinger went 1-for-3 for a RBI, Brady Blattner went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Calvin Kalthoff went 1-for-4 for a RBI. David Jonas went 1-for-5 with a home run for two RBIs and he earned a walk. Brady Linn went 1-for-3 with a home run and and Jordan Neu went 2-for-3, he earned two walks, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Austin Dufner had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he earned two walks and Tyler Geislinger went 1-for-5 with a double.

SECTION 11C DRAFTEES

MONTICELLO POLECATS

Isaac Benesh St. Joseph Joes

Blake Kilanowski St. Joseph Joes

Chance Berger Pearl Laker Lakers

KIMBALL EXPRESS

Max Koprek Sartell Stone Poneys

Mitch Wieneke Pearl Lake Lakers

Justin Kunkel Pearl Lake Lakers

SARTELL MUSKIES

Andrew Nefs Clearwater River Cats

Charlie Atkinson St. Joseph Joes

Stephen Pennertz Eden Valley Hawks

COLD SPRING ROCKIES

Ty Carper Clearwater River Cats

Matthew Moe Becker Bandits

Max Fuchs Pearl Lake Lakers

REGION 15C

(ELROSA/MAIRIE GROVE)

ST. MARTIN MARTINS 5 ELROSA SAINTS 0

(Friday August 12th)

The Martins defeated their league and region rivals the Saints, backed by ten hits and very good defense to earn the region championship. Their starting pitcher righty Scott Lieser threw a very good game, he gave up just four hits, one walk and he recorded thirteen strikeouts.

The Martins offense was led by Brady Goebel went 3-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a pair of runs. Tanner Arceneau went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run and Zach Moritz went 2-for-4 with a pair of stolen bases and he scored a run. Scott Lieser went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Ryan Messer went 1-for-3 for a RBI. Kyle Lieser went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Matthew Schlangen went 1-for-4. Derek Koll was credited for a RBI and Bryan Schlangen earned a pair of walks.

The starting pitcher for the Saints was Payton VanBeck, he threw four innings, he gave up eight hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Matt Imdieke threw five innings in relief, he gave up two hits, one run and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Saints offense was led by Will VanBeck, he went 1-for-4 with a double. Kevin Kuefler and Gavin Kampsen both went 1-for-4, Derek Weiner went 1-for-4 and Jackson Peter earned a walk.

LUXEMBURG BREWERS 3 LAKE HENRY LAKERS 2

(Saturday August 6th)

The Brewers defeated their region 11C rival the Lakers, backed by seven timely hits and very good defense. The starting pitcher for the Brewers was lefty JT Harren, he threw a complete game, it was a gem, to earn the win. He gave up four hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded fourteen strikeouts.

The Brewers offense was a led by Connor Clark, he went 2-for-3 for a RBI and he scored a run. Brady Kenning went 1-for-3 for a RBI and Derrick Orth went 2-for-4 and he scored a pair of runs. Will Boeckmqn went 1-for-2, he earned a walk, he had a sacrifice bunt and he scored a run. Tyler Stang went 1-for-3 and he scored a run, Luke Harren had a sacrifice bunt and Josh Lanctot earned a walk.

The Lakers starting pitcher Trent Wendlandt threw a complete game, he gave up seven hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts. The Lakers offense was led by Carter Wessel, he went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Grant Ludwig was credited for a RBI. Matthew Lieser went 1-for-2, he earned a walk and he had a stolen base. Shane Kampsen went 1-for-4 and he scored a run, Sam Hopfer went 1-for-3 and Adam Jaeger scored a run.

WATKINS CLIPPERS 7 LUXEMBURG BREWERS 1

(Saturday August 13th)

The Clippers put up four big runs in the second inning to take early command of the game. They defeated their league and region rival the Brewers to punch their ticket to the state tournament. The Clippers collected eight hits including a home run and they played solid defense. The starting pitcher was righty Justin Thompson, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up six hits, one run, no walks and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Clippers offense was led by Lincoln Haugen went 2-for-4 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Carter Block went 1-for-5 with a home run and he scored two runs. Nolan Geislinger went 1-for-5 for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch, he had a stolen base and he scored one run. Kevin Kramer went 1-for-3, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch, he had three stolen bases and he scored a run. Dan Berg went 1-for-5 for a RBI and a stolen base and Brendan Ashton went 1-for-5 for a RBI. Carson Geislinger went 1-for-4, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Justin Thompson earned a walk, he had a sacrifice bunt and he scored a run and Heath Kramer was credited for a RBI.

The starting pitcher for the Brewers was JT Harren threw two innings, he gave up four hits, five runs and one walk. Reed Pfannenstein threw seven innings in relief, he gave up four hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded eight strikeouts.

The Brewers offense was led by Luke Harren, he went 1-for-3 for a RBI and Tyler Stang went 1-for-3 with a double. Derrick Orth, Brady Kenning went 1-for-3 and Ethan Fruth went 1-for-3 and JT Harren went 1-for-3 and he scored a run.

WATKINS CLIPPERS 8 RICHMOND ROYALS 5

(Sunday August 14th)

The Clippers defeated their regional rivals the Royals, backed by fifteen hits, including five doubles and nine players collecting hits. Their starting pitcher was righty Carter Block, he threw 6 1/3 innings to earn the win. He gave up four hits, five runs, five walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Righty Dustin Kramer threw 2 2/3 innings in relief to earn the save, he gave up one hit, two walks and he recorded one strikeout.

The Clippers offense was led by Justin Thompson, he went 2-for-4 with a double for two RBIs. Heath Kramer went 1-for-5 for two RBIs and he scored a run and Kevin Kramer went 2-for-5 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Nolan Geislinger went 2-for-4 with a double, he earned a walk, he had a pair of stolen bases and he scored three runs and Carson Geislinger went 2-for-5 with a stolen base. Veteran Dan Berg went 2-for-4 with a double and he earned a walk and Gavin Mathies went 2-for-5 with a double and he scored a run. Carter Block went 2-for-5 and he scored a run, veteran Lincoln Haugen went 1-for-1 and he scored a run and Brendan Ashton had a stolen base.

The starting pitcher for the Royals was veteran righty Blaine Athmann, he threw 3 2/3 innings, he gave up nine hits, six runs, no walks and he recorded a strikeout. Justin Schroeder threw 2 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up three hits, one run, one walk and he recorded one strikeout. DJ Schleicher threw three innings, he gave up three hits, one run, one walk and he recorded a strikeout.

The Royals offense was led by Sam Holthaus, he went 1-for-3 with a double for two RBIs, he earned two walks and he scored two runs. Justin Schroeder went

2-for-5 for a RBI and Dusty Adams went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he earned a walk. Kyle Budde had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he was hit by a pitch and Cole Schmitz earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Chase Aleshire went 1-for-2, he earned two walks, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Cameron Miller earned walk and he scored a run.

WATKINS CLIPPERS 10 ELROSA SAINTS 0

(Sunday August 14th)

The Clippers defeated their regional rivals the Saints to earn the No. 2 seed from their region. They collected ten hits, including a pair of triples and they were aided by nine walks. The starting pitcher for the Clippers was righty Dustin Kramer, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up seven hits, four walks and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Clippers offense was led by junior to be Nolan Geislinger, he went 4-for-5 with a triple for a six RBIs, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Dustin Kramer went 1-for-2 for a RBI, he earned two walks and he scored a pair of runs. Carson Geislinger went 1-for-4, he earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Brendan Ashton went 2-for-4 and he earned a walk and veteran Dan Berg went 1-for-5 and he scored a run. Kevin Kramer went 1-for-5 with a triple and Justin Thompson was credited for a RBI. Gavin Mathies earned two walks, he had a stolen base and he scored three runs and Carter Block earned a walk and he scored a run.

The Saints starting pitcher was Wyatt Steffenson, he threw two innings, he gave up four hits, four runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Veteran righty Ethan Vogt threw four innings, he gave up three hits, three runs, three walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Will VanBeck threw three innings, he gave up three hits, three runs and three walks.

The Saints offense was led by Kevin Kuefler, he went 1-for-3, he earned two walks and he had a stolen base. Gavin Kampsen went 2-for-3 and Derek Wiener went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk. Will VanBeck went 1-for-5 and Blaine Fischer went 1-for-4.

RICHMOND ROYALS 3 NEW MUNICH SILVERSTREAKS 2 (10 innings)

(Saturday August 13th)

The Royals punched their ticket to the state tournament with their win over their League and region rivals the Silverstreaks. They collected twelve hits and they played excellent defense. The starting pitcher for the Royals was Luke Jokela, he threw six innings, he gave up seven hits, two runs, four walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Adam Nibaur a draftee from the Farming Flames threw four innings to earn the win, he gave up one hit, one walk and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Royals offense was led by Carter Thelen, he went 1-for-5 for two RBIs and Chase Aleshire went 2-for-4 and he earned a walk. Justin Schroeder and Adam Backes both went 3-for-5 and both scored a run. Cameron Miller went 2-for-3 with two sacrifice bunts and Sam Holthaus went 1-for-5.Cole Schmitz and Dusty Adams both earned a walk and Kyle Budde earned a walk and he scored a run.

The Silverstreaks starting pitcher was Ty Reller, he threw 9 2/3 innings, he gave up twelve hits, three runs, three walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. The Silversteaks offense was led by Joe Stanlger went 2-for-4 and he earned a walk. Nolan Sand went 3-for-4 and he scored a run and Chad Funk went 1-for-3 and he earned two walks. Neal Anderson went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice bunt, Will Funk went 1-for-5, Logan Funk earned a walk and Hunter Rademacher scored a run.

REGION 15C DRAFTEES

ST. MARTIN MARTINS

Ty Reller New Munich Silverstreaks

Grant Ludwig Lake Henry Lakers

Ethan Navratil Farming Flames

WATKINS CLIPPERS

JT Harren Luxemburg Brewers

Carter Wessel Lake Henry

ELROSA SAINTS

Will Funk New Munich Silverstreaks

Trent Wendlandt Lake Henry Lakers

Matt Imdieke Meire Grove Grovers

RICHMOND ROYALS

Adam Winkels Farming Flames

Adam Nibaur Farming Flames

Brady Kenning Luxemburg Brewers

REGION 8C

(AVON)

PIERZ LAKERS 5 FOLEY LUMBERJACKS 1

(Saturday August 13th)

The Lakers defeated their league and region rivals the Lumberjacks to punch their ticket to the state tournament. The Lakers collected eight hits, including three doubles and they played solid defense. They put up five runs in the first inning, this gave their starting pitcher great support. Preston Rocheleau started on the mound for the Lakers, he threw seven innings to earn the win. He gave up four hits, four walks and he recorded eleven strikeouts. Noah Cekalla threw two inning in relief to close it out, he gave up one hit, one run and he recorded six strikeouts.

The Lakers were led on offense by Pete Herman, he went 2-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a run. Brady Petron went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Noah Cekalla went 2-for-4 with a double and Paul Herman went 2-for-5 and he scored a run. Preston Rocheleau went 1-for-3 and he scored a run, Ryan Diers earned four walks and he scored a run, Reggie Litke earned a walk an he had a stolen base and Chad Weiss earned a walk.

The starting pitcher for the Lumberjacks was Drew Beier, he threw eight innings, he gave up seven hits, five runs, six walks and he recorded nine strikeouts. Alex Foss threw one inning in relief, he gave up one hit and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Lumberjacks offense was led by Drew Beier, he went 3-for-5 with two doubles and Mitch Keeler went 1-for-4 for a RBI. Brandon Buesgens went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk and Josiah Peterson scored a run. Joe Ziwicki, Charles Hackett and Mitch Loegering all earned a walk.

BUCKMAN BILLYGOATS 6 ST. STEPHEN STEVES 2

(Saturday August 13th)

The Billygoats defeated their league and region rivals the Steves to punch their ticket to the state tournament. They collected thirteen hits, they were aided by seven walks and they played solid defense. The Billygoats staring pitcher was Matt Tautges, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up five hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded eight strikeouts.

The Billygoats offense was led by Noah Boser, he went 3-for-5 with a double for two RBIs, he had a pair of stolen bases and he scored a run. Lane Girtz went

2-for-5 for two RBIs and he scored a run and Aaron Weber went 2-for-3 and he earned two walks. Matt Tautges went 2-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Andrew Rueckert went 1-for-5. Matt Kummet and Travis Kahl both went 1-for-4 for a RBI. Jack Suska went 1-for-2, he earned two walks and he scored a run, Joe Kahl earned two walks and he scored a run and Peter Suska scored a run.

The starting pitcher for the Steves was Jack Greenlun, he threw 6 2/3 innings, he gave up eleven hits, six runs, four walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Levi Lampert, a draftee from the Upsala Bluejays threw one inning, he gave up two hits, three walks and he recorded one strikeout. Chris Belling threw 1/3 of an inning, he retired the one batter he faced.

The Steves offense was led by Mathew Meyer, he went 2-for-4 with a home run for two RBIs and he had a stolen base. Bo Schmitz went 1-for-3, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Logan Siemers and Ben Omann both went 1-for-4 and Derek Durant earned a walk.

NISSWA LIGHTNING 6 AVON LAKERS 4

(Sunday August 14th)

The Lightning earned the Region 8C championship with a win over their league and regional rivals the Lakers. The Lightning collected ten hits, including three doubles and two home runs. The Lightning starting pitcher was Nate DeChaine, threw six innings, to earn the win. He gave up nine hits, three runs, no walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Brett Kramer, a draftee from the Fort Ripley Rebels, threw three innings in relief to earn the save. He gave up three hits, one run, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Lightning offense was led by Nate DeChaine, he went 2-for-4 with a home run and a sacrifice fly for two RBIs and he was hit by a pitch. Kody Ruedisili went 2-for-5 with two doubles and he scored run. Jeremiah Piepkorn went 2-for-4 for a RBI and he earned a walk. Nic Nelson went 1-for-3 with a double for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Drew Boland went 1-for-4 with a home run and he earned a walk. Aaron Jenkins went 1-for-4 and he earned a walk, Matt Casperson went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Tory Miller earned a walk and he scored run.

The Lakers starting pitcher was Mitch McIntyre, he threw five innings, he gave up six hits, two runs, no walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Matt Swanson, a draftee from the Upsala Blue Jays, threw one inning in relief, he gave up one hit, one run and he recorded two strikeouts. Elian Mezquita threw three innings, he gave up three hits, three runs, five walks and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Lakers offense was led by Riley Voit, he went 2-for-5 with a home run and Caleb Curry went 2-for-5 with a double for a RBI.Reese Gregory went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he was hit by a pitch. Ryan Janzen went 2-for-4, he earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Joe Dolan went 3-for-4 and he scored a run. Elian Mezquita went 2-for-5, Matt Meyer had a sacrifice bunt, and Cole Wellmann had a sacrifice bunt.

BUCKMAN BILLYGOATS 4 PIERZ LAKERS 1

(Sunday August 14th)

The Billygoats defeated their league and region rivals the Lakers, backed by eleven hits and good defense. The Billygoats stating pitcher was veteran righty Todd Robinson, he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up two hits, one run and one walk. Nathan Ehnstrom threw four innings in relief, to earn the save, he gave up three hits, one walk and he recored two strikeouts.

The Billygoats offense was led by Matt Kummet went 2-for-4 for a RBI and Lane Girtz went 2-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Aaron Weber went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Noah Boser had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and Jack Suska went 2-for-4 and he scored a run. Travis Kahl went 2-for-4 and Andrew Rueckert went 1-for-4. Shawn Lanners went

1-for-4, Matt Tautges earned two walks and Kyle Winscher scored a run.

The starting pitcher for the Lakers was Bryce Flanagan, a draftee from the Fort Ripley Rebels, he threw four innings. He gave up five hits, two runs, no walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Veteran righty Chad Weiss threw three innings in relief, he gave up three hits, two runs and four walks. Brady Petron threw one inning in relief, he gave up three hits and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Lakers offense was led by Chad Weiss, went 1-for-2, he earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch. Mitch Woitalla went 2-for-4 and he scored a run and Pete Herman earned a walk. Preston Rocheleau and Noah Cekalla both went 1-for-4.

REGION 8C Draftees

NISSWA LIGHTNING

Ryan Chmielewski Foley Lumberjacks

Brett Kramer Fort Ripley Rebels

Carter Dox Aitkin Steam

AVON LAKERS

Drew Beier Foley Lumberjacks

Matt Swanson Upsala Blue Jays

Levi Lampert Upsala Blue Jays

BUCKMAN BILLYGOATS

Mike Beier Foley Lumberjacks

Jack Greenlun St. Stephen Steves

Nathan Ehnstrom Aitkin Steam

PIERZ LAKERS

Alex Foss Foley Lumberjacks

Bryce Flanagan Fort Ripley Rebels

Peter Schommer Pierz Brewers

SECTION 2B

(COLD SPRING, MOORHEAD, SOBIESKI)

COLD SPRING SPRINGERS 9 HAMEL HAWKS 1

(Friday August 12th)

The Springers defeated their League and Section 2B rivals the Hawks, backed by sixteen hits, including a pair of doubles and good defense. They put up three runs in the fourth and four in the fifth to give their pitcher a great deal of support. Their starting pitcher was righty Nick Pennick, he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up three hits, one run, five walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Righty Eli Emerson thew four innings in relief, he gave up one hit, four walks and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Springers offense was led by ten players collecting hits, Nick Pennick went 1-for-4 for three big RBIs. Jeron Terres went 1-for-2 for two RBIs , he earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Brian Hansen went 1-for-2 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Austin Athmann went 1-for-4 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI and rookie Brady Schafer went 1-for-1 for a RBI. Drew Bulson had a big night he went 4-for-5 with a double and Joe Dempsey went 2-for-4 with a double, off the fence and he scored a run. Brad Olson went 2-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored two runs and Will Huls went 2-for-2 and he scored a run. Hank Bulson went 1-for-1, Drew VanLoy and Tate Wallet both earned a walk and both scored a run.

The Hawks starting pitcher was Austin Hageman, he threw 4 1/3 innings, he gave up seven hits, eight runs, five walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Zach Olson threw 2 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up sixth hits and he recorded two strikeouts Dominick Flemming threw one inning, he gave up three hits, one run and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Hawks offense was led by Michael Jacobs, he went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he earned a walk. Jack Puncochar went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a run Brayden Bray went 1-for-3 and he earned two walks and Jackson Sundt went 1-for-1 and he was hit by a pitch. Dylan Wilson and Tyler Schell both earned two walks, Jarrett Briol and Nate Shoemaker both earned a walk.

SECTION 2B

(Sobieski)

BRAINERD BEES 6 MOORHEAD MUCATS 4

(Saturday August 13th)

The Bees defeated their league and section rivals the Mudcats, backed by ten hits, including five home runs. Their starting pitcher was Eric Martin, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up twelve hits, four runs, one walk and he recorded eight strikeouts.

The Bees offense was led by Eli Roberts, he went 2-for-4 with two home runs and he earned a walk. Adam Braun went 2-for-5 with a home run for two RBIs and Mason Argir went 2-for-5 with a home for two RBIs. Joel Martin went 3-for-5 with a home run and he scored two runs. Tom Fairbanks went 1-for-4, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run.

The starting pitcher for the Mudcats was Jack Haugle, he threw five innings, he gave up seven hits, five runs, no walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Tanner McBain threw three innings, he gave up one run, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts and Gabe Duncan threw one inning in relief.

The Mudcats offense was led by Tommy Horan, he went 4-for-5 with two home runs for three RBIs. David Dorsey went 2-for-5 with a home run and Toby Sayles went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he had a stolen base. Andy Gravdahl went

1-for-5 with a stolen base and he scored a run, Canaan Fagerland and Sam Huseby both went 2-for-4.

SOBIESKI SKIS 12 BRAINERD BEES 2 (7 Innings)

(Saturday August 13th)

The Skis punched their ticket to the state tournament as they defeated their league and region rivals the Bees. The Skis collected eleven hits, including two home runs and a pair of doubles. The Skis starting pitcher was Collin Eckman, he threw five innings, to earn the win. He gave up five hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded five strikeouts. Scott Litchy closed it out with two innings of relief, he gave up one hit and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Skis offense was led by Joey Hanowski, he went 2-for-4 with a home run and a double for five RBIs. Riley Hirsch went 1-for-4 with a home run for four huge RBIs and he earned a walk. Collin Eckman went 3-for-4 with a double and a sacrifice fly for two RBIs and he scored two runs. Scott Litchy went 2-for-5 and he scored two runs. Matt Baier went 1-for-4, he was hit by a pitch, he had a stolen base and he scored three runs. Dusty Parker earned a walk, he was a credited for a RBI and he scored a run. Jake Kapphahn went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Matt Filippi went 1-for-2, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Dan Marod earned two walks and he scored a run.

The starting pitcher for the Bees was Ben Dornself, he threw a 6 2/3 innings, he gave up eleven hits, twelve runs, six walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. The Bees offense was led by Tom Fairbanks, he went 2-for-3 with a home run and a double. Joel Martin went 1-for-3 for a RBI and Eli Roberts went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and he scored a run. Mason Argir went 1-for-2 and earned a walk and Max Boran went 1-for-3.

MOORHEAD BREWERS 26 COLD SPRING SPRINGERS 7

(Saturday August 13th)

The Brewers defeated their region and league rivals the Springers, to earned the Section 2B championship. Backed by twenty-one hits, including five home runs and three doubles. The starting pitcher for the Brewers was Cole Christensen, he threw three innings, he gave up nine hits, five runs, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. Matt Oye threw three innings, he gave up three hits, two runs and one walk. Chris Clemenson threw one inning in relief, he gave up one hit and he recored three strikeouts.

The Brewers offense was led by Brayden Jacobson went 3-for-4 with a home run for four RBIs, he earned two walks and he scored four runs. Tanner Adams went 3-for-4 with a home run and a sacrifice fly for four RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored four runs. Denver Blinn went 3-for-4 with a pair of doubles for four RBIs, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Jayse McLean went 2-for-5 with a home run for four RBIs and he scored two runs. Spencer Flaten went 1-for-4 for two RBIs and he scored two runs and Chris Clemenson went 1-for-1 with a double for three RBIs and he scored a run. David Ernst went 2-for-4 with a home run, he earned a walk and he scored three runs. Chandler Ibach went 2-for-4 with a home run, he earned a walk and he scored three runs. Michael Peschel had a sacrifice fly for a RBI, he earned two walks, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Nick Salentine went 3-for-4 and he scored a run and Brandt Kolpack went 1-for-1 for a RBI and he scored two runs.

The Springers starting pitcher was Drew VanLoy, he threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up ten hits, eleven runs, two walks and he recorded a strikeout. Mason Primus threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up two hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded one strikeout. Chris Butala threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up nine hits, twelve runs and four walks. Jack Arnold threw 1/3 of an inning, he retired one batter, that he faced.

The Springers were led on offense by Drew Bulson, he went 2-for-3 with a home run and a double for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Tate Wallet went 3-for-4 for a RBI and he scored two runs. Mason Primus went 2-for-3 for three RBIs and Brad Olson went 1-for-4 with a double and he scored a run. Jack Arnold went 2-for-4 for a RBI and Drew VanLoy went 1-for-3 and he scored a run. Joe Dempsey went 1-for-4 and he scored a run, Jeron Terres went 1-for-4 and Nick Pennick earned a walk.

UP COMING STATE TOURNEY SCHEDULE

REGION 8C

Nisswa Lightning (BYE)

Winner of Raymond Rockets/Wanamingo Saturday August 27th 11:00 (Faribault)

Watkins Clippers vs. Pierz Lakers Saturday August 20th 4:30 (Faribault)

Elrosa Saints vs. Montgomery Mallards Saturday August 20th 1:30 (Faribault)

Richmond Royals vs. Hinckley Knights Sunday August 21st 4:30 (Miesville)

REGION 11C

Monticello Polecats (BYE)

Winner of Milroy Irish/Webster Sox Sunday August 28th 1:30 (Dundas)

Kimball Express vs Hutchinson Huskies Sunday August 21st 1:30 (Miesville)

Sartell Muskies vs. Urbank Bombers Saturday August 20th 11:00 (Faribault)

Cold Spring Rockies vs. New York Mills Millers Saturday August 20th 1:30 (Dundas)

REGION 15C

St. Martin Martins (BYE)

Winner Avon Lakers/Fairmont Martins Saturday August 27th 7:00 (Faribault)

Avon Lakers vs. Fairmont Martins Saturday August 20th 11:00 (Dundas)

Buckman Billygoats vs. Cannon Falls Bears Saturday August 20th 7:00 (Faribault

Pierz Lakers vs. Watkins Clippers Saturday August 20th 4:30 (Faribault)

SECTION 2B

Moorhead Brewers vs. vs. New Market Muskies Sunday August 21st 1:30 (Dundas)

Cold Spring Springers vs. Anoka Bucs Saturday August 20th 11:00 (Miesville)

Hamel Hawks vs. Rochester Royals Saturday August 20th 4:30 (Miesville)

Sobieski Skis vs. Blaine Fusinon Saturday August 20th 1:30 (Miesville)