Total Enrollment Down At Minnesota State Colleges and Universities
MINNEAPOLIS -- Total fall enrollment is down at Minnesota State's Colleges and Universities. The 30-day enrollment numbers show a decline in students of 2,735, which is down 1.6 percent.
Of the system's seven universities St. Cloud State saw the biggest decline at 6.4 percent, followed by Bemidji State which had a reduction of 4.6 percent.
Minnesota State Mankato is the only university that had an increase, 70 more students, which is a half-percent increase.
Mankato and SCSU are still the system's largest schools
Mankato - 14,297
SCSU - 12,607
Winona State - 7,620
Metropolitan State - 7,618
Southwest Minnesota State - 6,737
Moorhead - 5,751
Bemidji State - 4,898
The system's colleges have a decline in enrollment of nearly one percent. The St. Cloud Technical and Community College is down 194 students, which is 4.5 percent.
Nine colleges had an enrollment increase with the largest percentage increase of 11.2 percent at Central Lakes College.