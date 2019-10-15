MINNEAPOLIS -- Total fall enrollment is down at Minnesota State's Colleges and Universities. The 30-day enrollment numbers show a decline in students of 2,735, which is down 1.6 percent.

Of the system's seven universities St. Cloud State saw the biggest decline at 6.4 percent, followed by Bemidji State which had a reduction of 4.6 percent.

Minnesota State Mankato is the only university that had an increase, 70 more students, which is a half-percent increase.

Mankato and SCSU are still the system's largest schools

Mankato - 14,297

SCSU - 12,607

Winona State - 7,620

Metropolitan State - 7,618

Southwest Minnesota State - 6,737

Moorhead - 5,751

Bemidji State - 4,898

The system's colleges have a decline in enrollment of nearly one percent. The St. Cloud Technical and Community College is down 194 students, which is 4.5 percent.

Nine colleges had an enrollment increase with the largest percentage increase of 11.2 percent at Central Lakes College.