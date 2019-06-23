Apply to Minnesota State Schools for Free this Week

UNDATED -- You can apply to one of Minnesota's state colleges or universities for free this week.

The 30 state colleges and seven state universities of Minnesota State will waive the application fees during the inaugural "Minnesota State Week" Monday through Friday.

During the week, special information events and campus tours will be held.

Just last week Minnesota State announced they were raising tuition by three-percent starting this fall.

St. Cloud State University and the St. Cloud Technical and Community College are both part of the Minnesota State system.