Three Local BMXers Headed to World Championship [VIDEO]

ST. CLOUD -- Some young athletes from the St. Cloud area are headed to the world stage at the end of July.

Alex Hill, Lucas Theisen, and Jacob Theisen will be riding in the 2019 UCI BMX World Championships in Heusden-Zolder, Belgium starting on the 23rd.

Hill, who is 14-years-old, started riding nine years ago and is making her second trip to the event. She says she enjoys traveling and meeting new people just as much as she does riding.

It's crazy that you can go all over the world and the country with this and meet new people.

Hill rode for Team USA in 2017 and says she’s been preparing specifically for this trip.

I'm doing more weight training. Right now I'm doing a bunch of cardio to get my foot speed up and to just get ready for the track.

The Theisen brothers, who are seven and eight-years-old, have been riding for about two years and are making their very first trip to worlds.

They are hoping to make the main event and bring home world plates.