Three Hurt, One Arrested in Downtown St. Cloud Fight

ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud man faces assault charges after an incident in the 700 block of St. Germain Street West early Monday morning.

Police were called to the scene after three men were hurt following an argument with 23-year-old Tyree Overton.

Witnesses say the group got into an argument just after 2:00 a.m. It escalated and Overton allegedly assaulted the three men causing serious but non-life threatening injuries including broken bones and concussions.

One of the victims was taken to St. Cloud Hospital for treatment, a second victim went to the hospital the following day for treatment and the third victim received minor injuries. All three men have been treated and are recovering.

Police say through witness statements they were able to identify Overton as the suspect. He was arrested Friday morning in the 700 block of 7th Street South.