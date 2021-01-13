Three Hurt in Two Vehicle Crash Near Lake Henry

LAKE HENRY -- Three people were hurt in a crash involving a semi Wednesday morning.

The incident happened just before 9:30 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 4 and County Road 32 in Lake Henry Township.

The Minnesota State Patrol says 20-year-old Jordan Clegg of Waite Park was stopped at a stop sign heading west on County Road 32. Troopers say he didn't see a semi heading south on Highway 4 and the two vehicles collided in the intersection.

Clegg and his passenger, 22-year-old Nitasha Borchert of McGrath, were taken to Paynesville hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the semi, 43-year-old Abraham Harder of Altona, Canada, was also taken to Paynesville Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.