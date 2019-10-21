Three Hurt in Motorcycle Crash near St. Augusta

ST. AUGUSTA -- Three people were hurt in a crash involving two motorcycles Saturday afternoon.

The incident happened just after 3:00 p.m. at the intersection of County Road 136 and County Road 115 in St. Augusta.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says 52-year-old Michael Skillingstad, of Andover, and 42-year-old Michael Havelak, of Ramsey, were riding side-by-side heading north on County Road 136. Skillingstad attempted to turn east onto County Road 115 crashing into Havelak who continued to go straight.

Both drivers, along with Skillingstad's passenger, 56-year-old Kelly Laumann of Maple Grove, were taken to St. Cloud Hospital for treatment.

Authorities says they were not wearing helmets and it's believed alcohol was a factor in the crash.

