Three Dead, Officer Shot in Hubbard County Thursday

NEVIS -- Authorities say an officer is injured and three people are dead after an incident in Hubbard County Thursday night.

The Hubbard County Sheriff's Office says deputies responding to a shooting in the City of Nevis Thursday found a woman dead outside a home shortly before 8 p.m. Deputies pursued the suspect, who fled in the victim's car.

Authorities have not released the name and gender of the suspect or how the three deceased are related.

Authorities say the suspect left the car and shot at deputies before getting back in and was later found dead in the vehicle. Another person who was shot was also in the car. One Hubbard County Deputy was shot during the incident, he was treated at the hospital and released.

The sheriff's office says the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension will investigate the shooting.