WAITE PARK -- Three people have applied to fill the vacant council position in Waite Park, left open by the death of Chuck Schneider last month.

Ken Schmitt , Shawn Blackburn and Gary Morgenroth applied for the open position. The council will now decide at their next meeting whether they want to appoint one of the men then or take more time to review and interview the candidates.

Both Blackburn and Morgenroth ran in last year's election.