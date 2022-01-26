The very popular show on NBC 'This is Us' is ending after this season. Many people are pretty sad about it if you read and believe all of the comments about his fact on social media.

It begs the question, what's next for these stars of the show? We happen to now know what's next for Jack Pearson. played by Milo Ventimiglia. At least what's next for the actor, not the character.

Ventimiglia is creating a show for NBC, and the script has been purchased, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

The premise of the show is centered around a retired hockey player named Billy Riedell. He is trying to figure out what is next for him in his career and winds up in a hockey-crazed town in Minnesota. This happens to be his hometown and apparently gets talked into coaching the girls hockey team.

I do feel like this could be slightly predictable. First thought is that he comes back to his hometown, gets talked into coaching the girls team, doesn't want to because they are girls, does it anyway. They are probably terrible at first, but he leads them to some sort of championship. This is just a guess. There is no word on when this show will actually be in production, and as of right now, Ventimiglia isn't part of the cast.

