'THE LODGE' MAY SOON BE GONE BUT NOT FORGOTTEN

Nicole Mulder, Executive & Artistic Director of the Theatre L'Homme Dieu, says "We are in a great position right now and our future looks bright and exciting."

The Theatre L'Homme Dieu is smack dab in the middle of its 20-year master plan regarding programming, facilities, and staffing for the future. One area of the plan is to replace one of the buildings on the grounds known as "The Lodge," and there are some that do not want to see this building disappear.

HISTORY OF 'THE LODGE'

The Lodge was built somewhere around 1924 to 1925, according to an article by EchoPress, and was left empty in 1949. The building wasn't used for anything until the theatre purchased it somewhere between the years 1959 to 1960.

SAFETY CONCERNS

A Structural Engineer was contacted in September, who made the suggestion that the building should be closed due to unsafe conditions.

The board unanimously agreed that they should tear down the building, but there has been some pushback from the community; many of which have ties to the building and don't want to see it demolished if not necessary.

JAMES PENSE WANTS TO SHOWCASE THE RICH HISTORY OF TLHD

James Pense, President of The Board of Directors, said, "Our goal is to create safe, multi-functional, state-of-the-art facilities to complement our creative programming. We will continue to showcase the rich history of TLHD and highlight the natural beauty of our surroundings. We need spaces that are accessible to all, with improved operations systems for optimal art experiences. The current condition of facilities is an impediment to our future."

