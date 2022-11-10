Beginning of August is when my boyfriend and I moved here to the St. Cloud area and slowly but surely we have been learning our way around the area and navigating the roads. For the most part it's been a great transition. However, there is one thing I did not expect when I moved here.

Get our free mobile app

The way everyone drives. I have driven in many states from North, South, East and West and have dealt with what I thought was some pretty horrendous driving. That was until I moved here. Swear, in my opinion, drivers around St. Cloud have made up their own rules when it comes to red stop lights.

Not that I'm a perfect driver by any means. But when it comes to a red stop light, I do know that when I come to one, it literally means STOP! Not, I think I'll just continue driving on through because I am in a hurry, but a red light does actually mean STOP.

Photo by Joshua Hoehne on Unsplash Photo by Joshua Hoehne on Unsplash loading...

Since I have been here I can't even count on two hands how many times I have almost been hit by a driver running a red light and that is after I have counted slowly to three seconds before entering into the intersection after the light has turned green for me to go. I know I'm not the only one who feels this way though, I have been warned by SEVERAL people who have lived here for quite some time to be cautious when it comes to stop lights.

Get our free mobile app

It's now almost a game each day I drive, to see how many vehicles will go through the next stop light I am at. The most so far was FIVE. We shall see if that record gets broken or not. I really hope it doesn't because what I fear the most is what this Minnesotan feared when they shared some advice after accidentally running a red light:

Yes, my fear is that someone gets seriously hurt one day and heaven forbid loses their life. I get in a hurry just as much as the next person and have sped, rolled over the crosswalk a little too much, mistakenly cut someone off, missed a stop sign by accident and countless other things I am sure. I am not perfect and I will always be the first to admit it. But I really wish there were a few more drivers around St. Cloud that felt a little more like the person who felt remorse for accidentally running a red light and we could show a little more courtesy for other drivers.

Get our free mobile app

Get to your destination safely please! Because would hurting someone or yourself be worth the hurry?

5 Tips for Getting Better Gas Mileage

10 Signs of a Long, Hard Winter on the Way