‘Do Not Be Like This Guy!’ MN Police Post About This Dangerous Winter Action

I think about all the crazy things I've seen on Minnesota roads, cars covered in snow, people driving on the shoulder to pass, and of course the left lane hangers. One Minnesota police department is raising awareness about a dangerous winter driving habit that can have fatal consequences. Driving without scraping off your windshield of ice and snow.

The Maplewood Police Department posted a meme of Ace Ventura driving with his head out of the window so he can see, it's a funny scene from the 90s movie. It's also something that you shouldn't do in reality. One member of the Maplewood Police apparently saw something similar this morning, and they wanted to remind residents that they do indeed have to clean off their windshield before driving as it can be a citable offense.

It's not clear if the driver mentioned in the post was cited for not having a clear windshield, but it doesn't bring up a great reminder to take the extra time to scrape the ice and snow off, or take the time to warm up your car, safely, to avoid possibly getting a ticket.

According to Minnesota Statue 169.71:

"Defrosting requirement. No person shall drive any motor vehicle with the windshield or front side windows covered with steam or frost to such an extent as to prevent proper vision."

While a ticket that costs you a little more than $100 is annoying it's not anywhere near what you'd go through if you were to hit someone or something if you couldn't see it due to your windshield not being cleaned off.

Don't be that guy/person, just go ahead and clean off your vehicle, for the benefit of all of us.

