THE WEEKENDER – Holiday Events Abound This Weekend!

Welcome to "The Weekender"!

This weekend is stuffed better than a Thanksgiving turkey! Of course, thousands of shoppers will be at the River's Edge Convention Center for the "Made in MN" Expo. The 9th annual show features hundreds of early gift-giving ideas - all from artists and businesses located in Minnesota!

Adding to the Christmas theme, "The Nutcracker" is running at the Paramount Theatre, and be sure to check out the Zonta House in St. Cloud!

Finally, I'm a sucker for high school theater - "Bye Bye Birdie" is running this weekend at the Becker High School Performing Arts Center.

If you have an event you'd like mentioned in upcoming editions of "The Weekender", just let us know about it here!

Enjoy the weekend!