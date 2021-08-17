The Wall That Heals Is in Rice this Week

RICE -- A three-quarter scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C. will be in Rice this weekend.

The wall is accompanied by a Mobile Education Center. It will be set up at the Rice Elementary School ballfields

It is an exhibit that honors the more than three million Americans who served in the US Armed Forces in the Vietnam War and bears the names of over 58.000 men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice.

Get our free mobile app

There is no admission fee.

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS:

Thursday (8/19) The Wall That Heals opens 24 hours a day

Thursday (8/19) Welcome Home Ceremony at 6:00 PM

Friday (8/20) Candle Light Vigil at 8:30 PM (will be held Saturday evening if it rains)

The Benton County Sheriff's Office tweeted out Tuesday that they had the honor of assisting in escorting the wall to Rice.

Benton Co. Sheriff via Twitter

Benton Co. Sheriff via Twitter

The Little Falls Dam Looks Totally Different July 2020 Compared to July 2021