“The Stadium Tour” at US Bank Stadium Rescheduled Again

Since the beginning of the pandemic, over a year ago, everything was postponed or cancelled. This included a lot of anticipated concerts. One of which was the "Stadium Tour" at US Bank Stadium. The "Stadium Tour" includes Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett. It's been postponed at least twice, and now they have pushed it to August of 2022. I suppose this way they figure it's enough time for people to feel more secure as they make plans for an inside concert. Especially one at US Bank Stadium which could have upwards of about 70,000 fans in attendance.

Emma McIntyre, Getty Images

Nikki Sixx from Motley Crue has been the most reliable source as to what is going on with the tour and has been keeping in touch with fans.

Get our free mobile app

Friday he posted this on his Instagram and Facebook pages:

Sounds like they have pushed this to 2022 so that they will have more of an opportunity to make sure they are able to play all the dates that they have scheduled without an interruption for the coronavirus. Like they think it will be much more "leveled out" by then with more and more people receiving the vaccine and able to rejoin life as before the pandemic.

The CDC announced last week that people who have been fully vaccinated may remove their masks except in certain situations, but for the most part it's safe to go without the mask. There are still some situations that will require one...for now. And that does include large capacity events like concerts, at least at full capcity. The idea is that this will end within the next few months.

The tickets that you have from the original show will be honored at this show.