The “How Did That Get There” Walk in South St. Cloud

I try and walk as much as possible. Especially when the weather is kind of perfect like it has been recently. Not too hot, and definitely not to cold to get out and enjoy the late summer - heading into fall weather. This time of year seems. like it's the shortest season we have with Winter taking up 6 months, and the other three seasons are crammed into the other 6 months. At least that's the way it seems most years.

So, I'm walking along and there are many times that one may encounter a random sock, shoe (always just one), some other article of clothing and other random items that make you think... "how did that get there"?

This time I found a pair of boots. Not just one, and also set neatly along the sidewalk. It really does beg the question... 'what exactly happened here'? They also look like they are in fairly good condition too. I didn't touch them, but they appear to be new-ish.

Very close to this same spot, I find crackers. Why would you throw crackers? Or it seems like they were thrown.

More crackers. I don't get it. And it doesn't seem like a package spilled. It seems like they were thrown or dropped.

And is that a pancake???? Here's a better view of that. Maybe it's an English muffin??

If it is a pancake, it's a little overdone. Maybe that's why it made it's way to this spot?

As I continue on, I find a mask that someone discarded. I do understand that one, but why not just throw it in the trash?

And finally, I see an orange. Possibly a "Cutie"? Maybe it was rotten. The rest of it was near this peeling.

Maybe someone is trying to feed the animals? My husband's explanation for this was "looks like someone was drunk, eating and walking and their feet hurt so they took off their boots". Ok, that could be one explanation.

The world may never know...