The Final Summertime By George Of The Year Is Set For Wednesday

If you have been putting off getting to Summertime By George this summer, your time is about run out! The final chapter of the weekly concert series is set for Wednesday, August 24th when the Fabulous Armadillos take the stage.

Summertime By George has grown into one of the area's most popular events, featuring live music, kids activities and booths full of local businesses looking to network and hand out swag.

There is no cost to attend Summertime By George. The entertainment begins at 5 p.m. with an opening act and the food trucks and beer tents opening up.

Parking is available on the streets surrounding Lake George and in the parking ramps in downtown St. Cloud.