Amazon Prime Show Filming at St. Ben’s, St. John’s Next Week

ST. JOSEPH/COLLEGEVILLE (WJON News) -- Next week it won't be just college co-eds strolling around campus at the College of St. Benedict and St. John's University.

A television production crew will be on both campuses as well.

The Amazon Prime series "The College Tour" will be filming Monday through Saturday. The show is hosted by Alex Boylen with each episode telling the story of what life is truly like on a college campus.

In the series first season among the schools they featured were Arizona State, East Tennessee State, and the University of Connecticut.

St. Ben's and St. John's will be the first Minnesota colleges to be featured in the series.

Get our free mobile app

The College Tour Trailer from The College Tour on Vimeo.

The school says the episode is scheduled to air sometime in the spring.

READ RELATED ARTICLES