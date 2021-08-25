Testimony: Minnesota GOP Donor Paid Underage Girls for Sex
ST. PAUL (AP) -- A police officer is testifying that a prominent Minnesota GOP donor allegedly paid underage girls for sex.
Minneapolis Police Officer Brandon Brugger testified during a detention hearing Tuesday for Anton Lazzaro that Lazzaro groomed his victims with expensive purses, vape pens, alcohol and other gifts.
Brugger added that 19-year-old University of St. Thomas student Gisela Castro Medina recruited girls for Lazzaro on SnapChat.
A federal grand jury indicted the 30-year-old Lazzaro on multiple sex trafficking counts
earlier this month.