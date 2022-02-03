Ten Best Places to Get Soup on a Cold Day in St. Cloud

I'm a soup lover twelve months a year, but never is it more comforting than on one of these cold Minnesota days.

I enjoy making soup at home -- sometimes on the stovetop, but more frequently in my Insta Pot or Crock-Pot. There's nothing like walking in the door at the end of the day when a batch of soup has been in the slow cooker all day.

Sometimes though, I just want to pop in somewhere and grab a piping hot, tasty bowl of soup created by one of our area eateries.

Get our free mobile app

Here are the top ten places in the Saint Cloud area to grab a bowl of soup according to Yelp user reviews:

Bo Diddley's Deli (129 25th Avenue South, Saint Cloud) "...very good soup." Great Harvest Bread Company (135 West Division Street (Waite Park) "...great for sandwiches and soup." Ko-Z’s Eats & Sweets (601 2nd Street South, Waite Park) "...variety of sandwiches, salads, and soups." Dong Khanh (266 33rd Avenue South, Saint Cloud) "...the pho is so great for this cold, winter day. This soup is loaded!" Panera (2801 West Division Street, Saint Cloud) "...a variety of soups, in a cup, bowl, or bread bowl." Pho V (2956 West Division Street, Saint Cloud) "...the soup was perfect." Viet Tien Market (311 3rd Street NE, Waite Park) "...good for pho, nice flavors." Dolsie's Lunch Box Grille (810 West Saint Germain Street, Saint Cloud) "...try a wrap, soup , popover, and a cupcake." The White Horse (809 West Saint Germain Street, Saint Cloud) "...they're always coming up with creative & tasty soups." Jules' Bistro (921 West Saint Germain Street, Saint Cloud) "...they're always offering new soups."

If you're in a hurry, or need to grab some quick soup on the go, both Kwik Trip and Coborn's have hot soup bars with a variety of choices.