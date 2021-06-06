Teen Dies After Shooting at Twin Cities Graduation Party

WOODBURY, Minn. (AP) -- Authorities say a 14-year-old boy was killed in a shooting at a graduation party in a Twin Cities suburb.

Police say as many as 40 people were at a party Saturday night in Woodbury when gunshots rang out. Several surrounding houses were struck by gunfire.

Witnesses say a white SUV was involved and fled the scene. A dark-colored SUV or truck also is believed to be involved.

Authorities say residents in the surrounding area whose homes were struck by gunfire are believed to be unharmed.

