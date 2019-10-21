Tech Boys Soccer Fifth Seed At Upcoming State Tourney

Beth Putz

The Tech boys soccer team is the fifth seed in the upcoming state tournament, which gets underway on Wednesday night. The Tigers will take on fourth-seeded Austin in North St. Paul at 7:30 p.m.

The Tigers were ranked #2 in the state according to Minnesota-Scores.net's QRF rankings, which uses a secret formula to determine things such as section playoff seeding and rankings.

CLASS A BRACKET:
St. Croix Prep Academy vs #1 Holy Angels
Thursday 5:30 PM @ Chisago Lakes

#5 St. Cloud Tech vs #4 Austin
Wednesday 7:30 PM @ North St. Paul

Winners meet 4 PM Monday, October 28th @ US Bank Stadium

St. Francis vs #2 Blake School
Thursday 5:30 PM @ St. Cloud State

Mankato West vs #3 Orono
Wednesday 7:30 PM @ Farmington High School

Winner meet 6 PM Monday, October 28th @ US Bank Stadium

