Tech Boys Soccer Fifth Seed At Upcoming State Tourney
The Tech boys soccer team is the fifth seed in the upcoming state tournament, which gets underway on Wednesday night. The Tigers will take on fourth-seeded Austin in North St. Paul at 7:30 p.m.
The Tigers were ranked #2 in the state according to Minnesota-Scores.net's QRF rankings, which uses a secret formula to determine things such as section playoff seeding and rankings.
CLASS A BRACKET:
St. Croix Prep Academy vs #1 Holy Angels
Thursday 5:30 PM @ Chisago Lakes
#5 St. Cloud Tech vs #4 Austin
Wednesday 7:30 PM @ North St. Paul
Winners meet 4 PM Monday, October 28th @ US Bank Stadium
St. Francis vs #2 Blake School
Thursday 5:30 PM @ St. Cloud State
Mankato West vs #3 Orono
Wednesday 7:30 PM @ Farmington High School
Winner meet 6 PM Monday, October 28th @ US Bank Stadium