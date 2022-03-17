Tech Boys Basketball is Headed for State

The Tech boys basketball team is headed to the state tournament after rallying to beat top seeded Alexandria in Willmar 71-69 in the Section 8-3-A final in Willmar Thursday night. Senior Devin Yeager's put back basket at the buzzer broke the 69-all tie to send the Tigers to the Class 3A state tournament.

The Tigers trailed 24-9 in the first half before trimming the lead to just 2 point at halftime. Tech led for much of the 2nd half and were sparked by key 3-point baskets by Donald Fergusson III and Garrison Murray.

Tech will play in the Class 3A state quarterfinals next week in Minneapolis. The pairings were be announced this weekend.