The Cathedral boys soccer team lost 6-0 to St. Paul Academy and Summit School Thursday night at Eden Prairie High School in the Class A State Tournament Quarterfinals. The Crusaders' season ends with a record of 17-2.

Tech boys soccer lost 3-1 to the CEC Lumberjacks from Cloquet Thursday night in the Class AA State Tournament quarterfinals at Irondale High School. The Tigers end their season with a record of 11-7-2.