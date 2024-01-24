Taste of Minnesota Back Again with an Even Bigger Event Planned

This has got to be one of my favorite events. I love things where you can walk around, eat new things, listen to great music and just enjoy what Minnesota has to offer.

The Taste of Minnesota had been a staple of Minnesota events for years. Then, in 2015 it was gone. You'd think it was pandemic related or something along those lines, but that was even 5 years before that happened. After the pandemic, the event was brought back to life in 2023. That was after an 8 year hiatus.

From the Star/Tribune:

This year, same as last year, the 2 day event will be positioned at Nicollet Mall. With all the unrest that has happened in the last few years in Minneapolis, some were concerned about the event last year. But there were no major crimes that happened during the event (thank goodness), so the city feels comfortable bringing the event back again this year.

The Taste of Minnesota website has an invitation for vendors around the state of Minnesota to apply to be a part of the event.

The event is generally planned for the days around the 4th of July holiday. This year the planned dates are July 6th and 7th. That way, if you want to do the usual cookout with family and friends and watch the fireworks on the 4th, you can still enjoy this event in the days following.

Oh, and by the way, this is a free event. That aren't too many of those anymore, so when something is free, take advantage of that! The entertainment lineup has not been announced as of yet. but as soon as it is, we will keep you updated.

