Target Teams With Marks & Spencer

H&S via Target.com

UNDATED (WJON News) - Believe it or not, there are no Target stores in Great Brittan.

Likewise, the British outlet Marks and Spencer doesn’t exist in the US.

However, through Christmas, the two stores are teaming up.

A collection of 15 Marks and Spencer’s products will be on sale at Target stores in the US. Most of the products feature snacks in interactive packaging for between $10 and $15.

Santa’s Magical Light-up Chocolate Workshop, featuring a chocolate village.

H&S via Target.com
The Shortbread Biscuit Bus with shortbread cookies inside.

H&S via Target.com
The Gingerbread Musical House tin is filled with little gingerbread houses.

H&S via Target.com
The items will roll out at Target stores and at Target dot com in Mid-November and remain through the holiday season. There’s no word if a longer partnership between the two companies is in the works.

