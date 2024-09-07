Table Talk Goes To The Moon

Table Talk was on an hour earlier this week at 7:00 a.m. due to the Gophers' Football game but we were still able to get it in and talk about some exciting new games and games coming up on crowdfunding sites.

We started out with William Pankratz, our gaming expert, from Games by James telling us about some of the new games they have gotten in at the store the last couple of weeks like new "Heroscape," the new 2024 "Dungeons & Dragons" book in which Games by James has the special edition, and "Wilmot's Warehouse." William mentioned that he is most intrigued by "Wilmon'ts Warehouse," and he said they have "Harmonies" back in stock, a hugely popular game.

After William updated us on new games we discussed "Finca." "Finca" is a kind of worker placement and pick up and deliver game. You move one of your workers around the windmill based on how many other workers are on your blade, and where you land determines what fruit you get. Once you have enough fruit and a donkey cart you can deliver to regions of the board to claim the “order” tiles. Then there are some bonuses for most fruit of a certain type and fulfilling a 1-6 size order. It is a fun game that is quick to learn and lasts only 40-60 minutes. "Finca" has been out of print for many years and has just been republished by Pandasaurus Games. You can use this link to order a copy.

We then talked about some new games getting ready to launch on different crowdfunding platforms. One of those projects was "Chichen & Itza" and "Valencia" by Queen Games. "Chichen & Itza" and "Valencia" are titles 9 and 10 in the Stefan Feld City Collection. The campaign does not have a launch date but it says coming soon and you can sign up to follow on Kickstarter. Other tiles in the Stefan Feld City Collection are: "Hamburg," "Amsterdam," "New York," "Marrakesh," "Vienna," "Cuzco," "Nassau," and "Kathmandu." Queen Games has 22 cities planned for the series so far.

In addition to the city collection, we discussed the latest game by Donald X. Vaccarino "Moon Colony: Bloodbath" to be published by Rio Grande Games. The description of Moon Colony is: "an engine-building engine-losing tableau game, with a shared deck the players build that makes things happen, many of them bad things that kill people in your moon colony, but some positive, and some that let you build up." Donald X. designed some other great games like "Dominion" and "Kingdom Builder" so we are excited to see how Moon Colony plays.

