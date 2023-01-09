SUV-Truck-Fish house crash sends three to the hospital

ZIMMERMAN (WJON News) - The driver of a truck pulling a fish house escaped serious injury after a crash in Zimmerman Monday.

Get our free mobile app

The Minnesota State Patrol says a pickup pulling a fish house Southbound on Highway 169 in Zimmerman was sideswiped by a Honda S-U-V driven by Harlen Rooney of Zimmerman.



The S-U-V entered Highway 169 at County Road 4, and merged into the left lane, causing the crash.

Both drivers, and a passenger in the pickup, were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.