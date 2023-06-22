Suspect Shot by Law Enforcement in St. Joseph

ST. JOSEPH (WJON News) -- There was an officer-involved shooting in St. Joseph Wednesday night.

In a news release from the Stearns County Sheriff's Office, they say the incident happened in the 200 block of Able Street East.

The Stearns/Benton Swat Team was helping the St. Joseph Police Department in executing a search warrant at a home in an attempt to arrest a suspect in a threats of violence and firearm case.

The suspect who was shot was taken to St. Cloud Hospital. Their condition is not known.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is helping with the follow up investigation.

No other details have been released.

