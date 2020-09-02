Surly to Close Beer Hall ‘Indefinitely’ In November

MINNEAPOLIS -- Surly Brewing in Minneapolis has announced plans to close its Beer Hall indefinitely on November 2nd.

Surly owners say there was no longer a way forward for the Beer Hall with revenues down 82 percent since the COVID-19 pandemic began, compared with the same period a year ago. They say if the Beer Hall remained open, Surly would lose at least another three-quarters of a million dollars this winter.

Surly says it needs to make a drastic change in order to stabilize the company and ensure the continued operation of its core business – brewing.

Surly ownership acknowledged the announcement to close the Beer Hall was made public one day after employees announced their intent to unionize. However, they say the plan to close the Beer Hall was put in place weeks ago.