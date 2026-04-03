Freedom Flight has an online auction starting on Thursday April 8 at 6am with 100 items to bid on. John Pearson from Freedom Flight joined me on WJON. He says the items include prints, firepits, etc... Pearson says the money goes to help them continue to fly their hot air balloons.

Photo courtesy of Freedom Flight Photo courtesy of Freedom Flight loading...

What Is Freedom Flight

Freedom Flight has been around for 37 years starting in 1989. Pearson says they have 4 balloons in their inventory with 2 in Boise, Idaho and 2 in St. Cloud. Freedom Flight are the only ones who fly the balloon that says "POW MIA". Pearson says they fly the balloon so everyone understands there are over 80,000 people who have never returned home after World War II to the present time to their families. He says "these individuals gave the ultimate sacrifice to allow for your and my freedoms."

How to Find the Auction

The auction goes from April 8 to April 18 and can be accessed here. Freedom Flight is a 501C3 non profit organization with 95% of its members being veterans in the U.S. armed forces.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with John Pearson, click below.