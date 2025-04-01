Freedom Flight Holding Auction/Raffle

The black POW balloons are supported by Freedom Flight. Freedom Flight is an organization made up of veterans and patriots. John Pearson and Luke Cesnik are both members of Freedom Flight. Cesnik is a volunteer pilot and has been the President of the non-profit organization for the past 35 years. The POW on the balloons stand for prisoners of war. Pearson says they fly the balloons to make sure people never forget that more than 80,000 people didn't make it home to their loved ones. He says these individuals have given the ultimate sacrifice for their country.

Photo courtesy of Freedom Flight

Freedom Flight is currently holding an online auction which started on March 28 and goes through 9pm on April 5. More than 100 items are available on the auction including driving a tank, a balloon ride, and numerous restaurant certificates in the St. Cloud area. Link to the auction. The money raised will allow Freedom Flight to conduct more balloon rides. They were involved with 62 events last year. Throughout their history they've been in 42 states and 6 different countries. Their next event will be in Walla Walla, Washington in May.

Freedom Flight is also offering a raffle at the moment. If anyone is interested in buying a ticket you can call John Pearson at 320-267-5588. The raffle will be draw April 5 at 7pm.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with John and Luke, it is available below.