Freedom Flight Banquet to Highlight 30th Anniversary

ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud non-profit group dedicated to prisoners of war and soldiers who are missing-in-action turns 30-years-old this year.

Freedom Flight -- the POW-MIA hot air balloon team -- is holding their annual banquet and fundraiser Saturday. There is a steak or chicken dinner from 4:00-8:00 p.m., silent auction, door prizes, live auction, and raffle drawing.

Dinner tickets are $15 in advance or $20 at the door.

The Freedom Flight banquet and fundraiser is being hosted by the VFW Post 428 along 18th Avenue North in St. Cloud.