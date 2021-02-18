Freedom Flight Holding Open House on Saturday

SAUK RAPIDS -- Freedom Flight is holding an open house this Saturday at its new location.

President Luke Cesnik says they've moved their headquarters to 1138 Lincoln Avenue South in Sauk Rapids next to Northstar Collision.

They were only able to attend about four events last year, compared to 40 to 50 events in a normal year, because so many events were canceled.

People that maybe have the Vietnam traveling wall at a place and we'll bring the POW balloon there and stand it up, there are different balloon rallies that we've attended.

Freedom Flight has four balloons that they take all over the country, and the world, to remember POW/MIAs from major U.S. conflicts from World War II to the gulf wars.

People don't realize the POW/MIA balloons are all based here in St. Cloud. It's our home base. We've been to six different countries and 42 states.

Saturday's open house will be from 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. They'll be selling surplus merchandise from last year. They'll also be selling raffle tickets for their annual fundraiser that is coming up in April.

