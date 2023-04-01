St. Cloud Police Holding Online Auction
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- You can bid on a variety of items with an online police auction.
The St. Cloud Police Department is holding the auction that runs now through April 11th.
The wide range of items up for sale includes antiques, artwork, electronics, and lawn/garden equipment.
