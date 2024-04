Summer Arts Camps Announced at Paramount

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - Registration is now open for the Summer Art Camps through the Paramount Center for the Arts.

Several camps are scheduled beginning July 8th and running through August 5th.

The camps cover topics ranging from clay and glass arts to doodling and stop-motion animation. Classes generally run in two age groups: ages 7 to 10, and 11 to 14.

This year’s camps include:

CC1: Morning Clay Camp Monday, July 8-Thursday July 11, 10am-Noon For ages 11-14.

CC2: Afternoon Clay Camp Monday, July 8-Thursday July 11, 1-3 pm For ages 7-10.

VA2: Fused Glass and Mosaic Adventures! Monday, July 8-Thursday July 11, 1-3 pm For ages 11-14.

VA3: Exploring Stop Motion Animation! Monday, July 15-Thursday July 18, 10am-Noon For ages 11-14 NEW THIS SUMMER!

CC3: Morning Clay Camp Monday, July 15-Thursday July 18, 10am-Noon For ages 7-10.

VA4: Fused Glass and Mosaic Adventures! Monday, July 15-Thursday July 18, 1-3 pm For ages 7-10.

CC4: Afternoon Clay Camp Monday July 15-Thursday July 18, 1-3 pm For ages 11-14.

VA5: Bringing the Pieces Together: Collage & Assemblage Art Monday July 22-Thursday July 25, 10am-Noon For ages 7-10.

CC5: Morning Clay Camp Monday, July 22-Thursday July 25, 10am-Noon For ages 11-14.

VA6: FUNdamentals of Printmaking Monday July 22-Thursday July 25, 1-3 pm For ages 11-14.

CC6: Afternoon Clay Camp Monday, July 22-Thursday July 25, 1-3 pm For ages 7-10.

VA7: Bringing the Pieces Together: Collage & Assemblage Art Monday, July 29-Thursday August 1, 10am-Noon For ages 11-14.

CC7: Morning Clay Camp Monday, July 29-Thursday August 1, 10am-Noon For ages 7-10.

VA8: The Incredible Art of Creating Cartoons! Monday, July 29-Thursday August 1, 1-3 pm For ages 7-10.

CC8: Afternoon Clay Camp Monday, July 29-Thursday August 1, 1-3 pm For ages 11-14.

VA9: Doodles, Drawing, Painting, and More! Monday, August 5-Thursday August 8, 10am-Noon For ages 7-10.

CC9: Morning Clay Camp Monday, August 5-Thursday August 8, 10am-Noon For ages 11-14.

VA10: Making Mixed Media Masterpieces! Monday, August 5-Thursday August 8, 1-3 pm For ages 11-14.

CC10: Afternoon Clay Camp Monday August 5-Thursday August 8, 1-3 pm For ages 7-10.

Students can register, and view the camp outlines, online or in person by phone at the Paramount box office.

