Student Voices Being Heard Discussed at Dist. 742 Board Meeting

ST. CLOUD -- Student voice was a topic at Wednesday night's District 742 School Board Meeting.

During the work session, board members were presented with two options for including students in their meetings.

Option one would allow one or two students to serve as limited school board members, while option two would establish a rotating schedule of presentations from various student groups.

After extensive discussion, board members decided to take time to consider both options and revisit the issue at a later date.

In addition, survey results were presented following the third trimester’s pause of the head covering ban. Surveys found that 94 percent of students and 59 percent of teachers support amending the head covering ban while seven percent of students and 36 percent of staff support going back to the existing policy. A district-wide head covering policy will be debated in upcoming school board meetings.