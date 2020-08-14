Strong Winds, Rain Roll Through Central Minnesota

ST. CLOUD -- Heavy rainfall, strong winds and threats of tornadic activity rolled through central Minnesota Friday evening.

At around 5:00 p.m. the National Weather Service issued a Torando Warning for the following counties - Sherburne, Todd, Morrison, Benton and Stearns County.

The storms were capable of producing 60 mph wind guest strong enough to knock over trees, quarter size hail and heavy rains to cause flooding.

As of 7:00 p.m. The National Weather Service says the tornado warnings for parts of central Minnesota have expired.

A tornado watch remains in effect for the region through 8:00 p.m.