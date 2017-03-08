Strong Winds Cause Damage Across St. Cloud Metro [VIDEO]

ST. CLOUD -- Strong winds ripped across the St. Cloud metro area over the past 24-hours leaving a mess along it's path.

Gusts of around 55 mph left road signs, garbage cans, power lines and tree branches to be found laying on the ground.

MCI Carpet One Floor and Home in Wait Park had the biggest surprise finding a billboard had fallen on their roof. Vice President Peggy Fuller says the sign crashed into their showroom overnight when they were closed and luckily no one was hurt.

The National Weather service says the strong winds are expect to start dropping off over the next few days.