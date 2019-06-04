Strong Thunderstorms Roll Through St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD -- A strong line of thunderstorms swept through the St. Cloud Metro Area Tuesday afternoon.

At about 1:00 p.m. Stearns County was in a Severe Thunderstorm Warning with wind gust up to 60 mph. The warning ended just after 3:15 p.m.

Stearns County Emergency Management Director Erin Tofte says they did get reports of pea size hail in Sauk Centre but no damage was reported.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect for Benton, Meeker, Morrison, Sherburne, Stearns and Wright counties until 8:00 p.m. Tuesday night.